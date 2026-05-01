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EC orders repolling in 15 polling booths in West Bengal on Saturday

EC orders repoll in 15 booths in West Bengal after complaints, marking the first such move in the ongoing multi-state assembly elections

West Bengal election, vote, voting, Election, polls

While 11 polling stations are in the Magarhat Paschim assembly constituency, four are in Diamond Harbour | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2026 | 6:53 PM IST

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The Election Commission on Friday ordered repolling on May 2 in 15 polling stations in West Bengal, where voting was held on April 29 in the second phase of the assembly elections.

In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of Bengal, the Election Commission (EC) said the repolling has been ordered based on inputs received from the state poll machinery and voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm.

While 11 polling stations are in the Magarhat Paschim assembly constituency, four are in Diamond Harbour.

A report about complaints relating to the Falta constituency is awaited. A large number of complaints was received from the constituency.

 

This is the first time that repolling has been ordered in the present set of assembly polls in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

No repolling was recommended in the first phase of the West Bengal polls held on April 23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Election Commission of India Election Commission West Bengal West Bengal Assembly polls

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First Published: May 01 2026 | 6:53 PM IST

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