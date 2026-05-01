EC orders repolling in 15 polling booths in West Bengal on Saturday

The Election Commission on Friday ordered repolling on May 2 in 15 polling stations in West Bengal, where voting was held on April 29 in the second phase of the assembly elections.

In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of Bengal, the Election Commission (EC) said the repolling has been ordered based on inputs received from the state poll machinery and voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm.

While 11 polling stations are in the Magarhat Paschim assembly constituency, four are in Diamond Harbour.

A report about complaints relating to the Falta constituency is awaited. A large number of complaints was received from the constituency.

This is the first time that repolling has been ordered in the present set of assembly polls in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

No repolling was recommended in the first phase of the West Bengal polls held on April 23.