EC orders suspension of 5 police officers over 'misconduct' during WB polls

The Election Commission has directed the West Bengal government to suspend five police officials in Diamond Harbour and initiate disciplinary action against them, for "serious misconduct" and allegedly failing to maintain neutrality during the assembly polls, officials said on Saturday.

In a communication to the state chief secretary, the poll panel said the action followed a report submitted by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal about the conduct of police personnel.

The officers to be suspended are Additional Superintendent of Police Sandip Garai, SDPO Sajal Mondal, Diamond Harbour police station's inspector-in-charge Mausam Chakraborty, Falta police station inspector-in-charge Ajay Bag and Usthi police station officer-in-charge Subhechha Bag.

"After considering the facts and circumstances of the matter, the commission directs that these officers may be suspended forthwith and disciplinary proceedings be initiated for their serious misconduct and failure to maintain neutrality during West Bengal Legislative Elections 2026," the EC said in its order.

The poll panel also directed the state government to send a report on Additional Superintendent of Police Garai, an IPS officer, to his cadre controlling authority in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In the same order, the poll panel asked the state government to issue a warning to Diamond Harbour Superintendent of Police Ishani Pal for "failing to ensure discipline and fairness" among subordinate officers in election-related duties.

The panel instructed the state administration to implement the directions immediately and submit a compliance report by 11 am on April 25.