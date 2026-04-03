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EC to continue deployment of 500 CAPF companies in Bengal post elections

One company comprises 90 to 125 personnel

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

The state goes to assembly polls in two phases on May 23 and 29

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

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Amid law and order concerns in poll-going West Bengal, the Election Commission on Friday decided to continue deployment of 500 companies of central forces in the state even after counting of votes on May 4.

The state goes to assembly polls in two phases on May 23 and 29.

"During the last assembly elections, there was post-poll violence. The decision is also based on past incidents," an official explained.

One company comprises 90 to 125 personnel.

Additionally, 200 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will be retained in the state for security arrangements of electronic voting machines (EVMs), strong room and counting centres. These companies will remain deployed till the completion of counting in the state, the EC said.

 

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Separately, the poll authority had on Thursday handed over the probe into the gherao of judicial officers adjudicating cases of Special Intensive Revision in West Bengal's Malda to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

A spokesperson of the poll authority said an NIA team would be in the poll-bound state on Friday.

The Supreme Court Thursday slammed the West Bengal administration for its "complete failure" and inaction over the "deplorable" gherao and attack on seven judicial officers in Malda district during the electoral rolls revision drive and directed a CBI or NIA probe besides deployment of central forces in the state.

"...In this regard, I am directed to request that the necessary inquiry/investigation into the matter be conducted and a preliminary inquiry report be submitted directly to the Hon'ble court as per the above directions," the EC told the NIA DG in a letter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Election Commission of India West Bengal Assembly polls West Bengal Election Commission CAPF Central Armed Police Forces CAPF

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First Published: Apr 03 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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