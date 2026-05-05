Hung verdict in Tamil Nadu: Where can Vijay get support to form govt?

Actor-politician Vijay has made a stunning electoral debut in Tamil Nadu. His Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly.

Vijay , who contested and won in two constituencies, must vacate one seat, which will reduce his party's effective tally to 107. This leaves TVK 11 seats short of the majority mark of 118.

As the single-largest party, TVK has written to Lok Bhavan, staking a claim to form the government and is likely to be invited by the Governor. However, how Vijay will secure the numbers needed to cross the majority mark remains the key question.

Breakthrough, not a clear mandate

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) results, the seat distribution stands roughly as follows:

TVK: 108

DMK: 59

AIADMK: 47

INC: 5

Pattali Makkal Katchi: 4

Indian Union Muslim League: 2

CPI: 2

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi: 2

CPI(M): 2

BJP: 1

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam: 1

Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam: 1

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Assembly election results 2026: Check full list of winners According to political commentators, TVK’s performance is remarkable for a debutant party. Vijay himself won from both Perambur and Tiruchi East. Yet, the verdict stops short of giving him a clear mandate to govern, forcing the focus to shift from electoral performance to post-poll arithmetic. According to reports, party insiders indicate confidence in securing support from smaller parties and allies.

How Vijay can form the government

One potential route involves support from parties currently aligned with the DMK, including the Congress and Left parties such as the CPI and CPI(M), and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK). Media reports suggest Congress has already extended its support to TVK‌, while the VCK and Left parties are yet to make their stand clear.

Any direct support from the DMK appears unlikely.

Other options on the table:

ALSO READ: How Vijay managed to pull off in Tamil Nadu what Kamal, Rajini couldn't Sundararajan Murari, a Chennai-based former journalist and political analyst says an arrangement with the AIADMK, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, remains mathematically the most stable option. However, this appears politically difficult at this stage, given Vijay’s consistent positioning against the BJP, which is allied with the AIADMK.

What the backroom poll arithmetic looks like

Chennai-based political commentator K John Sundar says the situation presents what he calls an “unclear clear picture”.

“Five MLAs may get added to Vijay, as indicated by Congress leaders. There could also be pressure from Delhi for the AIADMK to extend support, though that may come with reservations from its leadership,” he said.

“The BJP, despite limited electoral success, may still try to retain strategic influence in government formation,” he noted.

According to him, the larger challenge may lie in managing Congress and preventing shifts within existing alliances. “Congress may attempt to bring together partners from the DMK camp, but that may not succeed,” he said.

He also pointed to early administrative signals favouring the single-largest party. “There appears to be no procedural hurdle in inviting Vijay to form the government. By the time a floor test is held, much of the groundwork is likely to be completed,” Sundar said.

How a government is formed in a hung Assembly

In a hung Assembly, the Governor typically invites the single-largest party or a coalition that can demonstrate majority support.

The chief minister is then sworn in and must prove a majority in a floor test within a stipulated time. In such scenarios, alliances and outside support become critical to survival.

What next?

The coming days will be crucial. Negotiations are expected to intensify as TVK explores options to bridge the gap to the majority mark. Some reports indicate that the swearing-in could take place as early as May 7, depending on how quickly a viable arrangement is reached.