'Lotus blooms in West Bengal': PM Modi hails BJP's win in TMC bastion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) surge in West Bengal, saying “the Lotus blooms in West Bengal” as the party moved towards forming its first government in the state.

In a post on X, Modi said, “The 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections will be remembered forever. People’s power has prevailed and BJP’s politics of good governance has triumphed. I bow to each and every person of West Bengal.” He added that the party would “do everything possible to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of the people” and ensure “opportunity and dignity to all sections of society.”

The Lotus blooms in West Bengal! The 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections will be remembered forever. People's power has prevailed and BJP's politics of good governance has triumphed. I bow to each and every person of West Bengal. The people have given a spectacular mandate to… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2026

The Prime Minister also credited party workers for the victory, stating that the “record win in West Bengal would not be possible without the efforts and struggles of countless karyakartas over generations.” He said their work on the ground and focus on the development agenda had strengthened the party’s base.

Modi further welcomed the BJP-led NDA’s performance in Assam, saying the result reflected “unwavering support” for its development agenda and promising continued efforts for the state’s transformation.

Counting trends showed the BJP racing past the majority mark in the 294-member Assembly, signalling the end of the 15-year rule of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The party crossed the halfway mark of 148 seats early in the counting process and maintained a strong lead in over 200 constituencies, pointing to a decisive mandate. The BJP had already secured multiple seats and was leading in a large number of others, while the TMC lagged significantly behind.

The scale of the shift was reflected in vote share trends as well, with the BJP’s share rising to around 45 per cent from 38 per cent in 2021, while the TMC’s support dropped to about 40.94 per cent from 48 per cent. The surge cut across regions, from north Bengal and Junglemahal to industrial and urban belts, indicating a broad-based electoral expansion.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was leading in her Bhabanipur seat, while BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari held an edge in Nandigram during counting. Banerjee alleged irregularities in early trends and urged party workers to remain at counting centres, claiming that leads in several seats were not being reflected evenly.

Several senior TMC leaders, including ministers, were trailing at different stages, reflecting the scale of the setback. The BJP converted early leads into wins across key constituencies, underlining the breadth of its performance. The outcome marks a major political shift in the state, with the BJP moving from a marginal presence to a position of power, while the TMC faces the challenge of transitioning into the opposition after over a decade in office.