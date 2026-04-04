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Home / Elections / West Bengal Elections / News / NIA investigates Malda SP, BDO offices to probe judicial officers' gherao

NIA investigates Malda SP, BDO offices to probe judicial officers' gherao

A major political storm had erupted in West Bengal as seven judicial officers, including three women, were held hostage by villagers in Malda district

NIA, National Investigation Agency

NIA probes Malda hostage incident amid rising political tensions in Bengal

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2026 | 2:59 PM IST

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A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on Saturday visited the office of the Malda Superintendent of Police (SP) and later investigated the Block Development Officer's (BDO) office in Kaliachowk, Malda. The probe was related to the gherao of seven judicial officers that took place on April 1.

A major political storm had erupted in West Bengal as seven judicial officers, including three women, were held hostage by villagers in Malda district on Wednesday.

The standoff was triggered by mass deletions from the electoral rolls under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. The incident was part of a broader wave of protests that paralysed Malda throughout the day, as demonstrators staged road blockades across national and state highways and key rural routes in at least five Assembly constituencies.

 

ADG North Bengal K Jayaraman stated that 35 people have been arrested so far in connection with the Malda hostage incident, asserting that authorities will not tolerate further violence.

"We detained Mofakkarul Islam from Bagdogra airport for instigating people. He was going to his residence in Ithar. We will not allow any such kind of activity. Will definitely probe if this was pre-planned or not. After this incident, we have given CAPF to judicial officers. So far, 35 people have been arrested," Jayaraman said.

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Furthermore, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of attempting to instigate unrest in Malda, alleging that outsiders were brought in to provoke violence.

The allegations come amid heightened political tensions in West Bengal, with parties gearing up for the upcoming state Assembly elections.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of conspiring to get the upcoming polls cancelled and impose President's rule in the state.

Banerjee alleged that the BJP plans to "cancel the elections and capture Bengal forcefully".

"You (BJP) have tried to provoke people in many ways. The plan is to cancel the elections. If that happens, nobody will have the right to vote. They will capture Bengal forcefully. ECI has snatched away my powers and has imposed a 'super President's Rule' with the help of the Home Minister and the Governor," CM Banerjee said.

The 294-member West Bengal Assembly will go to polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : National Investigation Agency NIA NIA West Bengal Assembly polls West Bengal

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First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 2:59 PM IST

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