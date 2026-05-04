No victory rallies allowed today after announcement of results: Bengal CEO

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal said no rallies celebrating the victory of candidates will be allowed in the state on Monday as the counting of votes for 293 assembly seats was underway.

He said the counting is going fine and no violence has been reported in the state.

"We have directed all DMs not to allow any victory rallies today. These victory processions will be allowed from tomorrow. We don't want any post-poll violence and appeal to everyone to stay calm and maintain peace," the CEO said.

Political parties need to take permission from local police stations to bring out victory rallies, he said.

"There has been no incident of violence. Any poll-related death was reported from anywhere in Bengal," Agarwal said.

The poll panel was looking into complaints that agents of different parties were unable to reach the counting centres, special observer Subrata Gupta told reporters earlier in the day.