Monday, May 04, 2026 | 12:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / West Bengal Elections / News / No victory rallies allowed today after announcement of results: Bengal CEO

No victory rallies allowed today after announcement of results: Bengal CEO

He said the counting is going fine and no violence has been reported in the state

Manoj Agarwal

Political parties need to take permission from local police stations to bring out victory rallies, said West Bengal CEO (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 12:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal said no rallies celebrating the victory of candidates will be allowed in the state on Monday as the counting of votes for 293 assembly seats was underway.

He said the counting is going fine and no violence has been reported in the state.

"We have directed all DMs not to allow any victory rallies today. These victory processions will be allowed from tomorrow. We don't want any post-poll violence and appeal to everyone to stay calm and maintain peace," the CEO said.

Political parties need to take permission from local police stations to bring out victory rallies, he said.

 

"There has been no incident of violence. Any poll-related death was reported from anywhere in Bengal," Agarwal said.

The poll panel was looking into complaints that agents of different parties were unable to reach the counting centres, special observer Subrata Gupta told reporters earlier in the day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mamata Banerjee

Mamata alleges irregularities near strong rooms, asks workers to stay alert

west bengal, voting, elections, polling

EC orders repoll in 285 booths in Bengal's Falta on May 21; counting May 24

Voters gather at a polling station during polling in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at Nandigram in Purba Medinipur, Thursday, April 23, 2026. (Photo: PTI

West Bengal repolls: Nearly 72% voter turnout till 3 pm in 15 booths

Kapil Sibal, Sibal, Kapil

'SC asked ECI to implement circular, didn't dismiss TMC plea': Kapil Sibal

Supreme Court, SC

'No further order needed': SC on TMC plea against EC order on vote counting

Topics : Election Commission of India West Bengal Assembly polls West Bengal Election Commission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 04 2026 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAssembly Election Results 2026 LIVEStocks to Buy TodayKerala Assembly Election Results 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWest Bengal Election TMC vs BJPQ4 Results TodayGold Demand in IndiaPersonal Finance