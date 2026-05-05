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Put petty politics aside, it's not about party but India: Rahul on TMC loss

Gandhi also came out in support of the TMC, which has been trounced by the BJP in the polls, and urged those gloating over the loss of Mamata Banerjee's party to put petty politics aside

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul

Theft of Assam and Bengal's mandate is a big step forward by the BJP in its mission to destroy Indian democracy: Rahul (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 1:25 PM IST

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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday termed the BJP's victory in Bengal and Assam assembly polls a "theft" of the mandate, and a big step forward in the saffron party's mission to "destroy" Indian democracy.

Gandhi also came out in support of the TMC, which has been trounced by the BJP in the polls, and urged those gloating over the loss of Mamata Banerjee's party to put petty politics aside.

"Some in the Congress, and others, are gloating about TMC's loss.They need to understand this clearly - the theft of Assam and Bengal's mandate is a big step forward by the BJP in its mission to destroy Indian democracy," Gandhi said in a post on X.

 

"Put petty politics aside. This is not about one party or another. This is about India," he said in his post.

The BJP ousted Trinamool Congress from power in Bengal and captured power for the third time in a row in Assam in results of assembly polls declared on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 1:24 PM IST

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