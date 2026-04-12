SIR country's biggest recent scam, says Mamata at Bengal poll rally

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that the BJP bribes voters before elections, and called the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls the "country's biggest scam" in recent times.

Addressing a rally at Khandaghosh in Purba Bardhaman district, Banerjee claimed that the BJP would "snatch everything" from the people of West Bengal if it came to power in the state.

"The BJP bribes voters before the elections. But they forget their promises soon after the polling is over. That was seen in the Bihar elections," Banerjee said.

The TMC chief further alleged that the BJP would try to manipulate the polling process to win the election and urged the people to remain alert and keep a tab on the voting machines.

"Be alert about the voting machines. The BJP has planned slow voting and slow counting. Foil all their plans," Banerjee said.

"The SIR is the biggest scam the country has seen in recent times," she said, further predicting that the BJP government in the Centre would topple in 2026.

"Everyone in the world knows that your government will topple in 2026. We will then scrap all the anti-people laws brought in by your government," she added.