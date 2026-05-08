Suvendu Adhikari elected BJP's legislature party leader, new CM of Bengal

The West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit on Friday decided Suvendu Adhikari's name as the new West Bengal Chief Minister. Adhikari has been elected as the BJP's legislative party leader.

The BJP won 207 seats to secure more than a two-thirds majority in the 294-member West Bengal assembly, ending the TMC's uninterrupted 15-year rule in the state. The Mamata Banerjee-led party was reduced to 80 seats.

(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)