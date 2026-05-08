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Home / Elections / West Bengal Elections / News / Suvendu Adhikari elected BJP's legislature party leader, new CM of Bengal

Suvendu Adhikari elected BJP's legislature party leader, new CM of Bengal

The BJP won 207 seats to secure more than a two-thirds majority in the 294-member West Bengal assembly

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu

Suvendu Adhikari

Aman Sahu
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

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The West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit on Friday decided Suvendu Adhikari's name as the new West Bengal Chief Minister. Adhikari has been elected as the BJP's legislative party leader.
 
The BJP won 207 seats to secure more than a two-thirds majority in the 294-member West Bengal assembly, ending the TMC's uninterrupted 15-year rule in the state. The Mamata Banerjee-led party was reduced to 80 seats.
 
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
 

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Topics : Suvendu Adhikari BJP West Bengal West Bengal Assembly polls

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 4:57 PM IST

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