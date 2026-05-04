The way of Bengal: BJP sweeps to power, ends TMC's 15-year rule

In a result that has upended West Bengal’s political landscape, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept to power, signalling a decisive shift in voter sentiment and ending the 15-year rule of Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The BJP surged to its first victory in the state, winning in 207 of 294 Assembly seats in a fiercely contested election. The TMC was reduced to 80 seats amid a sweeping anti-incumbency wave.

The result is historic in more ways than one — marking the first time in over 50 years that the same party will govern both West Bengal and the Centre, a scenario last seen between 1972 and 1977 under Chief Minister Siddhartha Shankar Ray and a Congress government at the Centre.

In terms of vote share, the BJP stood at 45.84 per cent, significantly up from 37.97 per cent. The TMC secured 40.8 per cent, down from 48.02 per cent in 2021.

In Kolkata (11 seats), Howrah (16) and South 24 Parganas — where the BJP had drawn a blank in 2021 — the party was leading in 22 seats.

In the high-voltage Bhabanipur seat, Suvendu Adhikari defeated Mamata Banerjee by a margin of 15,105 votes. While he clinched 73,917 votes, Banerjee secured 58,812 votes. In 2021, Banerjee had lost to Adhikari in Nandigram by a slim margin, even as she won the state.

Analysts attribute the regime change to a mix of factors — the impact of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Muslim-dominated areas, the fragmentation of minority votes, consolidation of Hindu votes, and a strong anti-incumbency wave.

There was a clear Special Intensive Revision (SIR) impact — large-scale deletions mattered, pointed out analyst Sabyasachi Basu Ray Chaudhury.

Since the SIR process began, West Bengal’s electoral rolls shrank by around 9 million. About 2.7 million were deemed “not eligible” after adjudication by judicial officers and given the option to appeal before tribunals. Only a little over 1,600 names were restored ahead of voting.

Basu Ray Chaudhury, however, added that the verdict was also about fractured minority and women’s votes, aspirational youth, and the limits of welfare politics.

The Congress has won two seats, Humayun Kabir’s Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) two, and the CPI(M) and the ISF won in one seat each.

The results indicate that corruption concerns — earlier raised by Opposition parties and dismissed by voters — have now taken their toll.

In history, there comes a conjuncture when triggers that may not have immediate impact accumulate over time and eventually lead to an implosion — be it corruption or a lack of adequate employment opportunities, explained Basu Ray Chaudhury.

That is what played out in 2011, when the Left Front was swept out after 34 years in power. Anti-incumbency had been building, and the land agitations in Nandigram and Singur — supported by Mamata Banerjee — served as the tipping point.

Ironically, the TMC lost not just the state but even Singur to the BJP, echoing that moment in many ways.