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Home / Elections / West Bengal Elections / News / TMC seeks removal of Bhabanipur poll official over links with BJP's Suvendu

TMC seeks removal of Bhabanipur poll official over links with BJP's Suvendu

TMC alleged that the returning officer has a 'documented and close association' with Adhikari, who is contesting from Bhabanipur against CM Mamata Banerjee

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TMC claimed such an association creates a 'reasonable apprehension of bias' and 'compromises the neutrality' required for conducting elections

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2026 | 10:53 AM IST

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The TMC sought the immediate removal of the returning officer for the Bhabanipur assembly constituency in West Bengal, alleging he has proximity with BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari.

In a representation submitted to Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Friday, the ruling party raised objections to the appointment of RO for the Bhabanipur seat in southern Kolkata.

The party alleged that the returning officer has a "documented and close association" with Adhikari, who is contesting from Bhabanipur against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Adhikari is also in the electoral fray from Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district.

According to the complaint, the RO had earlier served as block development officer in Nandigram-II, where his proximity to Adhikari was allegedly visible in public engagements.

 

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The TMC claimed that such an association creates a "reasonable apprehension of bias" and "compromises the neutrality" required for conducting elections.

The party also questioned the RO's current posting as additional director of land records, stating that the position is typically held by more senior officers.

The TMC alleged that his appointment to the role, particularly ahead of elections, raises concerns of "preferential and motivated deployment".

Emphasising the critical role of a returning officer, the TMC said the official is responsible for key electoral processes, including nomination scrutiny, conduct of polling and declaration of results, and therefore must be "unimpeachably neutral".

Citing Article 324 of the Constitution and provisions of the Representation of the People Act, the Trinamool Congress argued that the Election Commission is duty-bound to ensure free and fair polls by appointing officers without any perceived bias.

The party also referred to the Model Code of Conduct, which mandates administrative neutrality, and alleged that the RO's continuation violates these principles.

The TMC representation noted that the Election Commission had earlier sought a panel of three alternative officers from the state government, following a complaint lodged on March 24.

While the state complied, no decision has yet been taken to replace the RO, the letter, signed by senior TMC leaders Shashi Panja, Aroop Biswas, Baiswanor Chattopadhyay, claimed.

Calling the situation "constitutionally untenable" and "electorally dangerous", the TMC urged the EC to take "immediate, reasoned and transparent action to ensure the integrity of the electoral process".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : TMC BJP Election Commission West Bengal Assembly polls West Bengal

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First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 10:53 AM IST

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