WB CEO meets Governor to hand over gazette notification of Assembly polls

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Wednesday met Governor RN Ravi at Lok Bhavan to complete the statutory formalities of handing over the gazette notification containing the names of elected members of the new Assembly following the recently concluded state polls.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Agarwal said the Election Commission's role in the Assembly elections is over except for the completion of the pending poll process in Falta constituency.

"I had come to complete the statutory work to submit the gazetted notification, which is done after any election. The list of elected MLAs has been handed over," the CEO said.

"Now, constituting the Assembly is the work of Lok Bhavan. The EC role has ended except for completing the Falta poll," he added.

The handing over of the gazette notification is a mandatory constitutional norm after the declaration of results, paving the way for the Governor to initiate the process for the constitution of the new Assembly and government formation.

The BJP sealed a landslide victory with 207 seats in the 294-member assembly, ending the Trinamool Congress's uninterrupted 15-year rule. The TMC could only manage 80 seats.

Outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has not yet submitted her resignation to the governor following the defeat of her party in the Assembly polls.