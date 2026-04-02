WB polls: Shah to join Suvendu Adhikari's nomination filing in Bhabanipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's nomination filing from the Bhabanipur assembly constituency in the city and accompany him during a roadshow in the area on Thursday, party leaders said.

Shah will join Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly, in a show of strength in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's political bastion.

According to BJP leaders, Shah and Adhikari will begin a roadshow from Hazra Crossing around noon. The party's state president Samik Bhattacharya will also accompany them.

The roadshow will pass through different parts of Bhabanipur before ending at the Survey Building, where Adhikari will file his nomination papers.

Party sources said the convoy will stop around 200 metres before the Survey Building, and Shah will walk with Adhikari to the office where the BJP leader will submit his papers.

BJP leaders said Shah's participation in the nomination filing was intended to underline the importance the party is attaching to the Bhabanipur contest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to campaign in Bhabanipur later.

Shah arrived in Kolkata shortly after midnight.