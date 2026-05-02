Saturday, May 02, 2026 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / West Bengal Elections / News / WB repolls: 16.68% early turnout in Magrahat, 15.83% in Diamond Harbour

WB repolls: 16.68% early turnout in Magrahat, 15.83% in Diamond Harbour

The second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections witnessed a record high voter turnout of 92.67 per cent in 142 constituencies

Voters gather at a polling station during polling in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at Nandigram in Purba Medinipur, Thursday, April 23, 2026. (Photo: PTI

Voters at the Bahirpuya Kurkuriya FP School polling booth at Magrahat Paschim Assembly Constituency of South 24 Parganas called for a change and harmony in the area (Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 11:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Over 16 per cent turnout was recorded in the first two hours of voting during repoll in 15 booths of two assembly constituencies in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, an official said.

Voting was underway peacefully in 11 polling stations of Magrahat Paschim assembly constituency and four in Diamond Harbour, where the EC ordered repoll a day ago, following reports of electoral malpractices.

Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, the official said, adding that till 9 am, around 16.23 per cent voting was registered.

Magrahat Paschim registered 16.68 per cent voter turnout, while in Diamond Harbour, it was 15.83 per cent, a poll official stated.

 

"So far, polling has been peaceful with none of the two assembly constituencies reporting any incident of violence or unrest," the EC official told PTI.

Also Read

West Bengal election, vote, voting, Election, polls

WB repolls: EVM glitch halts voting for an hour at Diamond Harbour booth

voters, voting, polling, elections, West Bengal

WB polls: Voting underway at 15 booths in South 24 Parganas after EC order

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Abhishek Banerjee, Abhishek

Mamata, Abhishek to brief TMC counting agents ahead of Bengal poll results

West Bengal election, vote, voting, Election, polls

EC orders repolling in 15 polling booths in West Bengal on Saturday

West Bengal election, vote, voting, Election, polls

Datanomics: Exit polls struggle to gain credibility in Assembly electionspremium

"We have an adequate number of central forces in the two constituencies. Webcasting is also being conducted, and we are monitoring the proceedings," he said.

Voting in these two assembly constituencies was held in the second phase of the state elections on April 29.

The repoll order was based on reports received from returning officers and observers of the two constituencies and "material circumstances", the Election Commission official said.

In Magrahat Paschim, TMC's Md Samim Ahamed Molla is pitted against BJP nominee Goursundar Ghosh, while Abdul Majid Halder of the Congress and ISF candidate Abdul Aziz Al Hassan are also in the fray.

TMC candidate Panna Lal Halder is contesting against Dipak Kumar Halder of the BJP in the Diamond Harbour seat. Goutam Bhattacharya of the Congress and CPI(M)'s Samar Naiya are among other candidates.

The BJP had alleged rampant electoral malpractices in certain polling stations of both the assembly seats under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, which is represented by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

The EC had deputed its special observer, Subrata Gupta, to fact-check the allegations from the ground.

The EC will decide on repolling in the Falta assembly constituency on Saturday.

The West Bengal assembly elections were held in two phases -- April 23 and April 29 -- amid unprecedented security arrangements.

Counting of votes will take place on May 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Manoj Agarwal

No scope for wrongdoing at counting centres: West Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal

Calcutta High Court

Calcutta HC rejects plea against EC order on central staff for vote count

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

No CCTV turned off, counting to be 100% neat: West Bengal CEO on TMC claim

VOTES, VOTERS, POLLS

Datanomics: Electoral revisions helped higher turnout in four states, UTpremium

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

TMC stages sit-in outside EVM strongroom in Kolkata alleging irregularities

Topics : Election Commission of India West Bengal Assembly polls West Bengal Election Commission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2026 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Commercial LPG Cylinder Price HikeRR vs DC LIVE ScoreRaja Shivaji Box Office CollectionDividend StocksWest Bengal Exit Poll 20026OTT Releases This WeekVedanta Demerger Gold and Silver Rate TodayIs Microwave cause Cancer? IPL 2026 Points Table