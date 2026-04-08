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We will move court again to resist voter deletions, says CM Mamata

Her comments came after nearly 91 lakh voters' names were deleted from the electoral rolls following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision in the state

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 2:27 PM IST

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West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hit out at the BJP and the Election Commission over voter deletions during the SIR exercise and said her party will move a court again to resist the removal of electors from the rolls.

Her comments came after nearly 91 lakh voters' names were deleted from the electoral rolls following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision in the state.

"You will not be able to defeat the TMC by deleting names. We will move a court again to resist the exclusion of names," Banerjee said while attacking her principal challenger BJP over the roll revision exercise.

 

Banerjee had in February argued in the Supreme Court as she sought an intervention in the SIR process.

The EC figures, which pushed the total deletion to over 90.83 lakh names from the original voter base of 7.66 crore in October 2025, showed that the proportion of removal of electors now remains at over 11.85 per cent.

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Addressing a poll rally at Arambagh in Hooghly district, the TMC supremo accused the saffron party of trying to manipulate the electoral rolls and offering money to woo voters.

Banerjee also charged the Election Commission with intimidating people over the phone.

"It (EC) is working at the behest of the BJP. It is calling people over the telephone to threaten and intimidate them," she claimed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Assembly polls West Bengal

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 2:27 PM IST

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