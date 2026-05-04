Assembly poll results 2026 LIVE: BJP sees comfortable lead in Assam, Bengal; TVK ahead in Tamil Nadu

Election results 2026 LIVE: Early trends began to take clearer shape around 10 am, nearly two hours after counting started at 8 am.

West Bengal: Most anticipated 2026 Assembly election result

One of the most closely watched battles is in West Bengal, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is up against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is eyeing its first-ever victory in the state. Banerjee, who has already served three terms, is seeking a fourth consecutive term.

Polling in the state was held on April 23 and 29 April for all 294 seats, with a historic voter turnout. However, counting is taking place in 293 seats, as the Election Commission (ECI) ordered a repoll in all 285 polling booths of the Falta Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas on May 21, with counting for that seat scheduled for May 24.