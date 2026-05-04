Assembly poll results 2026 LIVE: BJP sees comfortable lead in Assam, Bengal; TVK ahead in Tamil Nadu
Assembly election results 2026 Live News: Early trends show BJP ahead in Assam, leading over TMC in West Bengal, while TVK stays ahead in Tamil Nadu; UDF leads in Kerala
BS Web Team New Delhi
Election results 2026 LIVE: Early trends began to take clearer shape around 10 am, nearly two hours after counting started at 8 am.
Assam elections 2026: BJP eyes stronger return
According to TV reports, the BJP is comfortably ahead in about 98 seats in Assam, and appears set to retain power. The Congress is trailing far behind, leading in only 26 seats.
West Bengal: Most anticipated 2026 Assembly election result
In West Bengal, the race remains close. Out of trends from 283 seats, the BJP holds a slight lead in 159, while the TMC is close behind with 122.
One of the most closely watched battles is in West Bengal, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is up against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is eyeing its first-ever victory in the state. Banerjee, who has already served three terms, is seeking a fourth consecutive term.
Polling in the state was held on April 23 and 29 April for all 294 seats, with a historic voter turnout. However, counting is taking place in 293 seats, as the Election Commission (ECI) ordered a repoll in all 285 polling booths of the Falta Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas on May 21, with counting for that seat scheduled for May 24.
Tamil Nadu elections 2026: Three-way battle intensifies
In a surprise development in Tamil Nadu, actor Vijay’s new party TVK has stunned observers by leading in over 100 seats. It is currently ahead of both the DMK and the AIADMK. ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Assembly election results 2026: Vijay's TVK crosses 100 seats
Kerala elections 2026: UDF eyes making new govt
In Kerala, the UDF is surging ahead in 95 seats, while the LDF is struggling at 42. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and several of his ministers are also trailing.
12:28 PM
Assembly poll results 2026 LIVE: TVK leads in Tamil Nadu, Vijay’s family celebrates at residence
12:22 PM
West Bengal Assembly poll results LIVE: 'Victory for PM Modi, Bengal wanted change,' says BJP
12:14 PM
West Bengal Assembly poll results LIVE: Mamata extends lead over Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee widened her lead over BJP rival Suvendu Adhikari to 8,482 votes after the fourth round of counting in the Bhabanipur constituency.
According to Election Commission data, Banerjee secured 17,244 votes, while Adhikari polled 8,762 votes, establishing a clear advantage in the closely watched contest.
The race saw sharp swings in the early rounds. In the first round, Banerjee led by 1,996 votes, securing 3,666 votes against Adhikari’s 1,670, before steadily increasing her margin in subsequent rounds.
12:04 PM
Assam Assembly poll results 2026 LIVE: BJP-NDA heads for decisive win, CM Sarma leads comfortably
The BJP is on course to retain power in Assam, with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) heading towards a decisive and near landslide victory, according to early Election Commission trends.
The party was leading in about 97 seats against 26 seats for Congress, comfortably crossing the majority mark in the 126-member Assembly. This places Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on track for a third consecutive term as counting continues.
As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) trends around 11.20 am, the BJP was leading in 77 seats, the Congress in 25, while the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) were ahead in 10 seats each. The AIUDF was leading in 2 seats, and the UPPL and Raijor Dal in 1 seat each.
Read more here: BJP+ inching close to 100-mark, Congress trails
11:59 AM
Assembly poll results 2026 LIVE: CM Stalin, deputy CM among 14 DMK ministers trailing in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is among 14 DMK ministers trailing in their respective constituencies even after the third round of counting.
According to the Election Commission (EC), Stalin, who is contesting from Kolathur, is trailing by 2,277 votes. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is also behind by 1,244 votes in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni.
Several other DMK ministers are also reported to be trailing as counting continues across the state.
11:57 AM
Assembly elections LIVE updates: No victory rallies allowed during counting, says West Bengal CEO
West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal said that no victory rallies will be allowed in the state during the counting of votes for 293 assembly seats.
He said counting is progressing smoothly and no incidents of violence have been reported so far.
“We have directed all district magistrates not to allow victory processions today. These will be permitted only from tomorrow. We do not want any post-poll violence and appeal to everyone to maintain peace,” he said.
Agarwal added that political parties must obtain permission from local police stations for any victory rallies.
He also noted that the Election Commission is examining complaints about party agents facing difficulties in reaching counting centres, according to special observer Subrata Gupta.
11:47 AM
Assembly poll results 2026 LIVE: TVK rises in Tamil Nadu as Vijay leads in 109 seats; DMK ministers trail
Actor-politician Vijay appears set for a historic debut in Tamil Nadu politics, with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leading in 109 of the 234 Assembly constituencies as counting of votes for the April 23 elections continued.
A strong anti-incumbency wave against the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was evident, with Chief Minister M K Stalin trailing in Kolathur against TVK’s VS Babu, according to Election Commission updates.
Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was also behind TVK’s D Selvam in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni.
EC data showed at least 15 ministers, including senior leaders such as Duraimurugan, Thangam Thennarasu, TRB Rajaa, Ma Subramanian, PK Sekar Babu, EV Velu, KN Nehru, G K Moopanar, and KKSSR Ramachandran, were trailing—some by significant margins.
Topics : Assembly elections West Bengal Assembly polls Kerala Assembly elections Tamil Nadu elections Assam assembly polls Puducherry Assembly Polls
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First Published: May 04 2026 | 11:47 AM IST