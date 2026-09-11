1980s ChatGPT AI photo: Top 5 prompts to turn into South Indian celebs

The ChatGPT '80s photo trend has gained popularity on social media, with users transforming their images to recreate the hairstyles, clothing and photography styles of the era.

The trend has now expanded to regional cinema aesthetics, with users creating images inspired by the look of 1980s South Indian films and their iconic actor-actress pairings.

Prompts can include silk sarees, traditional jewellery, period-appropriate clothing and hairstyles, traditional South Indian homes, temples, lush outdoor settings and other elements associated with the era.

ChatGPT ’80s AI photo trend: Top 5 prompts for South Indian Celebs photo

1. Rajinikanth hero look

Inspired by Rajinikanth's iconic 1980s film style, the prompt is to create a fun 1980s South Indian cinema portrait with a charismatic expression, a confident pose, a thick 1980s hairstyle, vintage sunglasses, a colourful shirt, a slightly exaggerated superstar attitude, warm studio lighting, analogue 35mm film grain, and authentic old Tamil movie-poster aesthetics.

2. Kamal Haasan as a playful romantic hero

ALSO READ: OTT releases this week: New films and web series to watch this weekend Inspired by Kamal Haasan's romantic-comedy roles from the 1980s, turn the picture into a whimsical portrait of a South Indian film. Use warm analogue colours, a charming smile, a period hairstyle, a colourful vintage shirt, a dramatic yet light-hearted pose, soft-focus studio lighting, and real 35mm film texture.

3. A Telugu superstar, Chiranjeevi

Inspired by Chiranjeevi, recreate the image as a vibrant Telugu cinema hero portrait from the 1980s, complete with an energetic superstar pose, a self-assured expression, a voluminous period hairstyle, a tucked-in vintage shirt and pants, dramatic lighting, a colourful background, subtle flaws in the film, and real 35mm grain.

4. Glamorous heroine, Sridevi

Transform the snapshot into a magnificent 1980s South Indian film portrait inspired by Sridevi – elegant silk saree, traditional gold jewellery, voluminous 1980s haircut, expressive eyes, bright smile and graceful cinematic pose.

Warm studio lighting, soft focus, analogue 35mm grain, slightly saturated vintage colours, and the polished appearance of an old South Indian cinema promo photo should all be used.

5. Shobana, a classic Malayalam actress

With a traditional Kerala saree, traditional gold jewellery, a natural 1980s haircut, subtle makeup, and a warm, graceful expression, you may transform the image into a sophisticated 1980s Malayalam cinema picture inspired by Shobana.