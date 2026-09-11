Friday, September 11, 2026 | 05:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / 1980s ChatGPT AI photo: Top 5 prompts to turn into South Indian celebs

1980s ChatGPT AI photo: Top 5 prompts to turn into South Indian celebs

A social media trend uses ChatGPT to recreate the 1980s South Indian film look, featuring silk sarees and vintage hairstyles inspired by stars such as Rajinikanth and Sridevi

1980s ChatGPT AI South Indian photo trend

1980s ChatGPT AI South Indian celebs photo

Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 5:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ChatGPT '80s photo trend has gained popularity on social media, with users transforming their images to recreate the hairstyles, clothing and photography styles of the era.
 
The trend has now expanded to regional cinema aesthetics, with users creating images inspired by the look of 1980s South Indian films and their iconic actor-actress pairings.
 
Prompts can include silk sarees, traditional jewellery, period-appropriate clothing and hairstyles, traditional South Indian homes, temples, lush outdoor settings and other elements associated with the era.

ChatGPT ’80s AI photo trend: Top 5 prompts for South Indian Celebs photo

1. Rajinikanth hero look
 
Inspired by Rajinikanth's iconic 1980s film style, the prompt is to create a fun 1980s South Indian cinema portrait with a charismatic expression, a confident pose, a thick 1980s hairstyle, vintage sunglasses, a colourful shirt, a slightly exaggerated superstar attitude, warm studio lighting, analogue 35mm film grain, and authentic old Tamil movie-poster aesthetics.
 

Also Read

Tata Steel, Tata

Tata Steel scaling up AI, connected workforce systems to boost safety

cyber security, cyber fraud

AI scaling fake newsrooms, surveillance, and online dating scams: Anthropic

artificial intelligence (AI)

India's Gen Z shares personal issues with AI despite privacy risks: Report

PwC survey: 84% of fintechs yet to see financial payoff from AI

Fintechs embrace AI, but 84% see no financial payoff yet: PwC survey

OpenAI

OpenAI board member says firm not doing enough, warns of catastrophic risks

 
2. Kamal Haasan as a playful romantic hero
 
Inspired by Kamal Haasan's romantic-comedy roles from the 1980s, turn the picture into a whimsical portrait of a South Indian film. Use warm analogue colours, a charming smile, a period hairstyle, a colourful vintage shirt, a dramatic yet light-hearted pose, soft-focus studio lighting, and real 35mm film texture. 
 
3. A Telugu superstar, Chiranjeevi
 
Inspired by Chiranjeevi, recreate the image as a vibrant Telugu cinema hero portrait from the 1980s, complete with an energetic superstar pose, a self-assured expression, a voluminous period hairstyle, a tucked-in vintage shirt and pants, dramatic lighting, a colourful background, subtle flaws in the film, and real 35mm grain.
 
4. Glamorous heroine, Sridevi
 
Transform the snapshot into a magnificent 1980s South Indian film portrait inspired by Sridevi – elegant silk saree, traditional gold jewellery, voluminous 1980s haircut, expressive eyes, bright smile and graceful cinematic pose.
 
Warm studio lighting, soft focus, analogue 35mm grain, slightly saturated vintage colours, and the polished appearance of an old South Indian cinema promo photo should all be used.
 
5. Shobana, a classic Malayalam actress
 
With a traditional Kerala saree, traditional gold jewellery, a natural 1980s haircut, subtle makeup, and a warm, graceful expression, you may transform the image into a sophisticated 1980s Malayalam cinema picture inspired by Shobana.
 
Set her against a lush green backdrop or an old Keralan home with muted analogue colours, soft natural light, soft film grain, and genuine 35mm photography. 
 

More From This Section

The Revolutionaries OTT release

OTT releases this week: New films and web series to watch this weekend

Still from HALF

TIFF's 6th decade opens with Oscar route, diverse Indian lineup

Mirzapur- The Movie

Mirzapur The Movie crosses ₹150 cr worldwide, eyes bigger milestones

The Neem Karoli baba film, Hanuman Ansh

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection: Film sees steady growth in India

Drishyam 3

Drishyam 3 trailer out: Ajay Devgn, Tabu return with Jaideep Ahlawat

Topics : ChatGPT artifical intelligence Instagram south india

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchBank Strike TodayTop 10 Chatgpt 80s Look PromptStock Market CrashNSE IPO Price BandiPhone 18 Pro series debutsBrics Summit 2026 RoutesWhat's Open or Closed in Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 5:25 PM IST