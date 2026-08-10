7 Dogs: Salman Khan-Sanjay Dutt thriller set to release in India on Aug 21

7 Dogs release date: Salman Khan has announced the India release date of his upcoming international action thriller 7 Dogs. The Saudi Arabian production, which features Khan and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances, will release in Indian theatres on August 21, 2026.

The film, which had its Middle East release earlier this year, stars Egyptian actors Ahmed Ezz and Karim Abdel Aziz in the lead roles. It is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, known for Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt's reunion

When the 7 Dogs trailer was released, Salman and Sanjay's looks became a talking topic. In one moment, Salman wears a white suit; where he says, "You know what he does? He documents his whole life."

Sanjay, on the other hand, is seen carrying a device while holding beside a group of males. In a different scenario, Salman asks a character, "Why do you look like a criminal to me?"

About 7 Dogs

ALSO READ: House of the Dragon Season 3 final episode: How to watch Targaryen war? The movie centers on a dangerous new drug known as Pink Lady and a crime syndicate known as "7 Dogs." Variety reports that the story follows Interpol officer Khalid Al-Azzazi, who apprehends senior criminal Ghali Abu Dawood. The syndicate reappears a year later with the intention of distributing the novel drug throughout the Middle East.

Ghali, who is the group's most knowledgeable member, must then collaborate with Khalid. Turki Al-Sheikh is the film's writer and producer. With crime, pursuit scenes, and international locations playing a significant role in the plot, it has been produced as a huge-budget action movie.

More about the 7 Dogs

7 Dogs has reportedly been made on a budget of around $40 million, according to GQ Middle East, making it one of the most expensive productions from the Arab world.

The majority of the production was shot at Al-Hosn Big Time Studios in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where the filmmakers prioritised real explosives, practical action, and stunts.

The sequence that has earned 7 Dogs a spot in the Guinness World Records, however, is their greatest claim to fame. With a boom equal to 170.7 tons of TNT, it has been acknowledged as the biggest film stunt explosion. The accomplishment broke the previous record set by the James Bond movies Specter and No Time to Die.