A turn of fortune for Jana Nayagan: Art imitates life in Tamil Nadu

Alongside, the fortunes of a troubled film called Jana Nayagan, said to be the 51-year-old actor’s final screen appearance, look set to be revived, experts said.

The film starring India’s second-highest-paid actor (popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay or just Vijay) had faced multiple bottlenecks in the last five months. These included long theatrical release delays, censorship issues, an online leak of the film, and the reported cancellation of a streaming deal worth ₹120 crore.

But on Monday, just as Vijay made his spectacular electoral debut, industry experts said the fortunes of this ₹500 crore-movie too may see an upturn — with some indicating a likely release in May itself. There was speculation about a fresh OTT deal too.

The movie has been produced by Bengaluru-based KVN Productions. While a top company official declined to comment on questions put by Business Standard, industry sources said a release may well be slotted in either May or the first 100 days of the government.

According to a report by digital content platform Pinkvilla, the film — a political drama — may see worldwide release on May 8.

TVK, short for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, a party founded by Vijay in 2024, had won 82 seats and was leading in another 25 on Monday evening. Although short of winning the majority of seats, Vijay was set to take control of Tamil Nadu.

The movie, KVN’s first Tamil-language production, was initially scheduled for a release in January 2026.

“This huge (electoral) victory means the movie will be released, and will definitely be his last movie as he is a successful politician now. It is expected to be released anytime within the 100 days of his government, or within May itself, as it may witness the highest-ever opening collection in the history of Tamil cinema,” said veteran film trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai.

The star-studded movie also includes actors Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain.

Jana Nayagan has had its fair share of troubles. At first, it failed to secure a censor certificate on time, prompting a legal fight that reached the Supreme Court. The producers informed the court that they had ₹500 crore riding on this film. Directed by H Vinoth, it was submitted to the censor board on December 18.

Then, on April 9, Jana Nayagan was leaked online, which could lead to major financial losses for the producers. Adding to this, media reports indicate that Amazon Prime Video, having acquired the rights to the movie for a record ₹120 crore, had terminated the deal. A fresh deal was being negotiated with another streaming platform player for ₹50 crore according to a Tollywood news portal. Questions by Business Standard to Amazon Prime Video regarding the deal went unanswered.

The movie even faced protests from a Madurai village, some of whose residents said it misrepresented their community.

“We are yet to get a final release date. The advantage of Vijay’s victory is that the profit of theatres and the industry will be doubled. The movie may give a much-needed boost to the Tamil film industry,” said D C Elangovan, treasurer, Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association.

Vijay is considered as one of India’s most bankable stars — his last five movies clocked worldwide revenue of around ₹2,000 crore. Based on data from Forbes India in 2025, Allu Arjun is the highest-paid actor in India with a remuneration of ₹300 crore, followed by Vijay (₹130–275 crore), Shah Rukh Khan (₹150–250) crore, and Rajinikanth (₹125–270 crore).