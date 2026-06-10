Alpha teaser out: Alia Bhatt turns elite assassin in YRF Spy Universe film
The YRF Spy Universe film stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol, with Hrithik Roshan expected to reprise his role as Agent Kabir. This YRF film will hit the theatres on July 3
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
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The teaser for 'Alpha', starring Alia Bhatt, has been released by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. In the YRF Spy Universe, the teaser reveals the first origin story of a young assassin who is built to kill. On July 3, the movie will be released in theatres.
An official press release of the film mentioned, “Alpha is a true-blue popcorn entertainer that is intended to be a celebration of the Alpha attitude of two girls in a never-been-done-before action film fronted by women in cinema.”
Watch Alpha Teaser:
Alpha trailer talk
The teaser introduces Bhatt as Sita, a highly trained assassin raised under a secret programme designed to create the next generation of elite Indian operatives. Bobby Deol plays her father and mentor, who prepares her for her first mission as she turns 18.
“You are going on your first mission on your 18th birthday. What could be more special than this?” Baba (Bobby Deol) says, with Sita looking unhappy.
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What is Alpha? A secret mission to develop the strongest, fastest, and sharpest next generation of Indian warriors. Bobby Deol has trained his daughter to accomplish this since she was a little child. Sita's forearm bears the Alpha emblem. How is she going to be trained? Her Father says: A wolf's daughter will be a wolf.
Glimpses of Alia's thrilling Alpha mission are shown in the teaser. Is she a lone wolf.
About Alpha
Alia Bhatt plays Sita, a tough, highly skilled "Alpha Killer" who has been trained since infancy to become an elite weapon for India's next-generation secret soldier program, instead of a traditional secret agent.
In addition to Bobby Deol and Alia Bhatt, the movie features Anil Kapoor in a crucial part and Sharvari as a fellow warrior. According to reports, Hrithik Roshan will make a thrilling return to his legendary role as Agent Kabir.
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Topics : Indian film industry film industry Bollywood
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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 5:33 PM IST