Alpha teaser out: Alia Bhatt turns elite assassin in YRF Spy Universe film

The teaser for 'Alpha', starring Alia Bhatt, has been released by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. In the YRF Spy Universe, the teaser reveals the first origin story of a young assassin who is built to kill. On July 3, the movie will be released in theatres.

Watch Alpha Teaser: An official press release of the film mentioned, “Alpha is a true-blue popcorn entertainer that is intended to be a celebration of the Alpha attitude of two girls in a never-been-done-before action film fronted by women in cinema.”

Alpha trailer talk

The teaser introduces Bhatt as Sita, a highly trained assassin raised under a secret programme designed to create the next generation of elite Indian operatives. Bobby Deol plays her father and mentor, who prepares her for her first mission as she turns 18.

What is Alpha? A secret mission to develop the strongest, fastest, and sharpest next generation of Indian warriors. Bobby Deol has trained his daughter to accomplish this since she was a little child. Sita's forearm bears the Alpha emblem. How is she going to be trained? Her Father says: A wolf's daughter will be a wolf.

Glimpses of Alia's thrilling Alpha mission are shown in the teaser. Is she a lone wolf.

About Alpha

Alia Bhatt plays Sita, a tough, highly skilled "Alpha Killer" who has been trained since infancy to become an elite weapon for India's next-generation secret soldier program, instead of a traditional secret agent.

In addition to Bobby Deol and Alia Bhatt, the movie features Anil Kapoor in a crucial part and Sharvari as a fellow warrior. According to reports, Hrithik Roshan will make a thrilling return to his legendary role as Agent Kabir.