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Avatar Fire And Ash OTT release: How to watch Cameron's film in India?

James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to arrive on OTT platforms in India soon after a successful theatrical run. The film gained global praise & earned an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar Fire And Ash OTT release date in india

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 11:38 AM IST

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Avatar Fire And Ash OTT release: After a successful theatrical run, Avatar: Fire and Ash, which was released on December 19, 2025, is now gearing up for its digital debut. Directed by James Cameron, the film not only emerged as a major box office success but also clinched the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects at the 98th Oscars.
 
Fans in India will soon be able to watch or revisit the visually spectacular film from the comfort of their homes. Packed with intense action, emotional depth, and cutting-edge visual effects, the film expands the Avatar universe while raising the stakes with new conflicts.
 

Where to watch Avatar: Fire and Ash on OTT in India?

The movie will first be accessible as a Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) title prior to its official streaming release. The movie will be available for rent or purchase on services like Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video as of March 31, 2026. Before the movie's OTT launch, viewers can watch it early thanks to this pay-per-view model.   

More about the Avatar: Fire and Ash OTT release

Disney+, which continues to be the official home of the Avatar franchise, is anticipated to host Avatar: Fire and Ash's worldwide streaming debut. The movie will probably be available for streaming on JioHotstar in India. The 123Telugu report states that although the producers have not yet disclosed a confirmed OTT release date, industry insiders anticipate that it may debut between April and June 2026, in keeping with the franchise's typical release schedule.

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The Avatar series' third instalment maintained the franchise's impressive box office results. Within weeks after its premiere, the movie earned over $1 billion worldwide, and its theatre run ended with an estimated $1.48 billion. It solidified its position as one of the highest-grossing movies of the year, even if it fell short of the record-breaking amounts of its predecessors.

Avatar: Fire and Ash cast and plot

James Cameron is the director and writer of this Avatar sequel. Giovanni Ribisi, Kate Winslet, Zoe Saldana, and other actors star in this powerful multistarrer. Russell Carpenter is the cinematographer, and Simon Franglen is the music composer. This movie is a straight follow-up to Avatar: The Way of Water.
 
The film will follow Jake and Neytiri's family as they mourn Na'vi's passing in this follow-up. As they recover from the defeat, Varang returns with a brand-new, hostile Ash tribe known as the Na'vi. A new moral focus will emerge as the struggle in Pandora intensifies. The stars will once again give their all, and the scenes will be as exciting as ever.

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First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 11:38 AM IST

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