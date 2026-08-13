Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2 is leading Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 in the early advance booking battle ahead of the August 14 Independence Day weekend according to the trade estimate.

The sequel arrives with the nostalgia of Emraan Hashmi's much-loved 2007 film Awarapan, while Batwara 1947 relies on Sunny Deol's strong connection with mass and family audience appeal. It remains to be seen who prevails in this race on the opening day.

Awarapan 2 advance booking

Awarapan 2 is presently ahead in the first battle, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, who spoke to NDTV. Additionally, the early advance booking numbers show that Awarapan 2 is doing well. He went on to say that the difference offers Awarapan 2 a better opening day.

"The first round of the Independence Day clash clearly belongs to Awarapan 2. With nearly 68,000 tickets sold and ₹2.20 crore in advance sales, Emraan Hashmi's film is comfortably ahead of Batwara 1947 at around 37,600 tickets. That's an 81% lead in ticket sales - a strong indication of the nostalgia and anticipation surrounding Awarapan 2," Bala stated.

"Awarapan 2 is setting the pace before release, with 68,000 tickets sold compared to Batwara 1947's 37,600. That near 2:1 advantage gives Emraan Hashmi the stronger opening-day platform, while Sunny Deol will need a significant surge in walk-ins to narrow the gap," he added.

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 opening weekend

Sumit Kadel, a trade analyst, is also predicting that Awarapan 2 would win the first match. He told NDTV that on its opening day and over the weekend, Emraan Hashmi's movie might earn almost twice as much as Batwara 1947.

Kadel said, "As far as the opening day and weekend collections are concerned, Awarapan 2 is likely to defeat Batwara 1947 by a 2X margin. I am expecting Awarapan 2 to collect ₹13-16 crore net on Friday, with the potential to touch ₹20 crore if it gets better showcasing at single screens. The weekend could be ₹50-60 crore minimum. Batwara 1947, meanwhile, is likely to open in the vicinity of ₹7-9 crore net".

More about the Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947

ALSO READ: 7 Dogs: Salman Khan-Sanjay Dutt thriller set to release in India on Aug 21 Additionally, Kadel emphasized how the national chains' advance sales differed. Before being released, he anticipates that the gap will widen further. As of right now, the figures indicate that Awarapan 2 has more momentum going into the Independence Day weekend.

"The advance sale of Awarapan 2 is quite strong. As we speak, the film has sold roughly 35,000 tickets across PVR INOX and Cinepolis, while Batwara 1947 has sold merely 8,000 tickets across the national chains," he mentioned.

"The final advance for Awarapan 2 at national chain plexes could close around 1-1.30 lakh tickets, while Batwara 1947 is likely to wrap up under 35,000 tickets," Kadel concluded.