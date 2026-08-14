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Home / Entertainment / Batwara 1947 box office report: Sunny Deol-starrer off to a moderate start

Batwara 1947 box office report: Sunny Deol-starrer off to a moderate start

Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's Batwara 1947 hit theatres on August 14 alongside Awarapan 2, with the partition drama eyeing the Independence Day weekend for a stronger box-office run

Sunny Deol's on Batwara 2947 trailer

Sunny Deol's on Batwara 2947 trailer

Princess Sonika
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 5:43 PM IST

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On August 14, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, debuted in theatres alongside Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2. Though its opening-day box office figures are still being assessed, the partition drama has attracted attention prior to its release and Independence Day.
 
Early trade figures suggest that Batwara 1947 was being screened across thousands of shows nationwide, with advance and day-one ticket sales continuing to build. The film's final opening-day collection will depend largely on its evening and night shows.

Batwara 1947 box office collection day 1

As of day 1, Batwara 1947 has earned ₹1.82 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk's live estimations. Currently, the movie is showing in 3,014 theatres across the country.
 
 
Although the final Day 1 data is still pending, the movie’s gross collection in India has reached ₹2.15 crore. As the remaining evening and night shows are added, the collection is anticipated to change.  Also Read: OTT releases this week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and more

How much can Batwara 1947 earn on day 1?

According to trade estimates, the movie is likely to make between ₹5 to 7 crore on its first day in India. However, how well the film does in the evening and night shows will determine the final opening-day box office.
 
Awarapan 2, which debuted on the same day, is another rival to the movie. Both films have created a lot of buzz, and the first weekend's box office results will be eagerly monitored.

About Batwara 1947

Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol are among the cast members of Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947. The film, which was produced by Aamir Khan Productions, examines the effects of the partition on individuals and communities.

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Topics : Bollywood Indian film industry film industry

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:43 PM IST