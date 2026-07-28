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Home / Entertainment / Batwara 1947 trailer out: Sunny Deol returns with powerful Partition tale

Batwara 1947 trailer out: Sunny Deol returns with powerful Partition tale

The trailer of Batwara 1947 introduces a family torn apart by the Pak partition era and recalls the 1947 human sacrifice of 1947. The film stars Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta

Sunny Deol's on Batwara 2947 trailer

Sunny Deol's on Batwara 2947 trailer

Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 6:37 PM IST

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The trailer for Aamir Khan Productions' Batwara 1947, released today on Tuesday, provides a glimpse into a narrative that takes place against the backdrop of the 1947 Indo-Pak partition era.
 
Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film follows a family whose lives are torn apart by violence, displacement and the upheaval of one of the subcontinent's darkest chapters.
 
Amid widespread violence, the trailer emphasises themes of compassion, resiliency, and optimism while concentrating on the human cost of the tragedy. Batwara 1947 is expected to be released on 14 August 2026.

Batwara 1947 trailer talk

 
Set during the Partition, the trailer centres on the human impact of the country's division while delivering a message that rises above religious divides. Sunny Deol's character declares that "a mother is every person's first religion," emphasising humanity over communal identity.
 

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Sunny Deol, his wife Preity Zinta, and their son Karan Deol celebrate independence at the start of the trailer. However, as the country is divided, the joy quickly gives way to the sad reality of separation. Shabana Azmi, who portrays a Hindu mother, welcomes Sunny Deol and his family into her ancestral house.
 
Because of her religious identity, Azmi's character suffers the most during those turbulent times. However, Sunny Deol advocates for the "religion of the mother"—the life force—and opposes crimes motivated by religion, caste, or creed.

Sunny Deol's on Batwara 2947 trailer

Sunny Deol posted a touching post before the release of the Batwara 1947 trailer. He claimed to have dedicated the movie to all mothers and posted a photo of himself with his mother, Prakash Kaur.
 
In the caption, he mentioned, "Meri Maa hi mera Rab hain, Mera pyaar, mera hausla, meri taaqat (My mother is my God, my love, my courage and strength)."
 
"Batwara 1947 main apni Maa aur duniya ki har Maa ko samarpit karta hoon (I dedicate Batwara 1947 to my mother and all the mothers in the world)." He further added to the post, "Trailer out tomorrow." Needless to say, the trailer has got a huge amount of love online.  Also Read: Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' gets leaked online, Universal responds

About the film, Batwara 1947

Batwara 1947 brings Santoshi and Sunny Deol back together after over 30 years.
 
AR Rahman wrote the music and Javed Akhtar wrote the lyrics for the movie, which is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the name Aamir Khan Productions.  Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, who previously collaborated in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003), have also reunited in the movie. More recently, they made an appearance in Bhaiaji SuperhIt.
 

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 6:37 PM IST

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