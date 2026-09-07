Beyond the last note: A new Asha Bhosle song and the return of lost voices

Nearly five months after her death, on April 12, the voice that has accompanied generations of listeners will return with Ae meri zindagi, tu chhupi hai kahan, her last song as a playback singer. The song will be released on September 8 — her birth anniversary — and will feature in the upcoming drama-comedy, Om Ka Hari, directed by Harish Vyas.

It is an unusual kind of return — a new song from a singer who is no longer alive. But then music has always had a way of outliving the people who make it. Long before a song could travel from one phone to another at the tap of a screen, an artist’s death often sent listeners back to the records they had left behind. Vinyl records, cassettes and CDs would find their way back into homes, reviving old songs and, sometimes, making forgotten catalogues valuable again.

What has changed is not the impulse to return to an artist’s music, but the way that return now unfolds. An old song no longer needs to be found on a shelf or bought from a store. It can appear on a playlist, surface in a short video or be recommended to someone who may never have heard it before.

Something similar happened when news of Suman Kalyanpur’s passing broke on May 31. Many younger listeners did not encounter it through obituaries or television tributes. They found her through songs suddenly reappearing on Instagram reels, tribute posts, playlist recommendations and nostalgic clips shared across social media.

For many, it was the first introduction to the voice behind classics like Na tum humein jaano and Aaj kal tere mere pyar ke charche. Within hours, listeners were searching for the singer whose voice had shaped Hindi film music for decades. Suman Kalyanpur had recorded more than 850 songs across Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and other languages, but had slipped out of everyday digital listening habits.

For years, Suman Kalyanpur occupied a curious place in Indian music history — celebrated by older audiences, but often overshadowed in public memory by her vocal resemblance to Lata Mangeshkar. In the age of streaming, however, death can create new audiences for old catalogues. What begins as a moment of mourning can quickly turn into something else: an act of musical rediscovery.

And it wasn’t limited to Asha Bhosle and Suman Kalyanpur. In recent years, the deaths of singers across generations, such as Lata Mangeshkar, KK, Sidhu Moose Wala and Zubeen Garg, have repeatedly brought their songs back into public conversation.

This renewed listening can create what researchers often describe as a “mortality bump” — a spike in music consumption following an artist’s death.

However, the afterlife of music is not the same for every artist. While some see a brief spike in attention before returning to the familiar listening patterns, others continue attracting new audiences months or even years after their passing. The difference lies not just in the size of the surge, but in how long it lasts.

The contrast is particularly visible in the case of Asha Bhosle. Following her death in April, her catalogue saw an immediate resurgence in listening across streaming platforms.

According to the music analytics platform Chartmetric, daily YouTube views of Asha Bhosle’s catalogue jumped 46 per cent within a week of her passing. The surge itself was hardly unusual. Similar spikes have followed the deaths of artists across genres and generations, as longtime fans return to familiar music while newer listeners discover the songs for the first time. What happened next, however, was less expected. By Day 30, the daily YouTube views returned to their pre-death baseline, suggesting that the renewed attention faded almost as quickly as it arrived.

But a return to baseline does not necessarily mean a loss of cultural relevance. Harshit Bansal, founder of Humans of Cinema, says Asha Bhosle’s underlying audience remains a reflection of her enduring place in Indian music. “Even if her music saw a sudden spike and return to baseline, that baseline itself will always remain quite high because of how important her music has been for this country,” he says.

Asha Bhosle’s pattern wasn’t universal. While her catalogue returned to pre-death levels within a month, every other artist analysed by Chartmetric continued to record daily YouTube views above their pre-death baselines. Sidhu Moose Wala and Zubeen Garg experienced the most dramatic surges, with views rising by triple digits within the first week and remaining substantially elevated even after a month. KK, too, witnessed a triple-digit spike in the days following his death, while Lata Mangeshkar’s catalogue also sustained listening well beyond the initial wave of public mourning. The data suggests that while posthumous spikes are common, the longevity of renewed attention varies sharply from one artist to another.

Bansal says Sidhu Moose Wala’s enduring resurgence reflects the emotional connection listeners had with him and the circumstances of his death. “It was unfortunate and tragic, and he was someone people connected with both because of his humble beginnings and the rebellion in his music,” he says. “So when an artist of that nature has an untimely death, they’re immortalised in the form of their music.”

Now, if YouTube captures the immediate public response to an artist’s death, Spotify offers a longer view. Rather than measuring day-to-day spikes, its monthly listener data shows whether audiences continue returning to an artist’s music long after the headlines fade. In other words, it asks a different question: Once the news cycle moves on, who actually stays?

For Asha Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar and KK, the trajectory was more gradual. Although all three recorded significant increases in monthly listeners during the weeks following their deaths, their audiences steadily moved closer to pre-death levels over the following months. The resurgence was visible, but not with the same persistence seen in the catalogues of Sidhu Moose Wala and Zubeen Garg.

Taken together, the data suggests that posthumous listening in the streaming era is far more complex than a single burst of nostalgia. Some catalogues quickly returned to familiar listening patterns, while others continued attracting audiences months later. The difference is not simply in how sharply an artist’s music resurges after death, but in whether that resurgence can turn into lasting discovery.

The numbers, however, do not tell the entire story of an artist’s cultural importance. “Some art is beyond the social media numbers,” Bansal says. “The internet favours trends over quality, and the trends keep on changing.”

That may ultimately be the biggest shift brought about by streaming. In an earlier era, renewed interest was measured by record sales that eventually slowed as physical copies disappeared from shop shelves. Today, a single recommendation, playlist or short video can introduce an artist to listeners who were never part of the original audience.