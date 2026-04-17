Bhoot Bangla on Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, finally hit theatres today. The film marks the duo’s reunion after over 15 years, generating strong excitement among fans. Following multiple promotions, audiences are eager to see if it delivers classic Priyadarshan-style entertainment.

The release coincides with the ongoing run of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Even in its fourth week, the Ranveer Singh-starrer continues to perform well, prompting theatres to adjust screen allocations between the two films.

Bhoot Bangla - Advance booking

With its Day 1 advance bookings suggesting a decent start, *Bhooth Bangla* has shown encouraging early box office trends. The film’s original April 10 release was postponed by a week, with paid previews beginning on April 16.

By Thursday afternoon, the film had sold over 46,000 tickets across more than 7,000 shows, earning around Rs 1.28 crore gross without block seats. This rises to over Rs 3.52 crore when block bookings are included, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

Bhoot Bangla - Cast and plot

Priyadarshan directs the horror-comedy *Bhooth Bangla* (2026), produced by Akshay Kumar in association with Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures. Released on April 17, 2026, the film marks Kumar and Priyadarshan’s reunion 14 years after *Khatta Meetha*.

The film features a strong ensemble cast, including Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani (in his farewell role), Manoj Joshi, Zakir Hussain, along with a cameo by Shehnaaz Gill.

The story follows Arjun Acharya (Kumar), who inherits an ancestral mansion in Mangalpur and decides to host his sister’s wedding there despite local warnings about a mysterious force, “Vadusur,” that kidnaps brides. Soon, the family encounters a series of paranormal events, blending mythology, comedy, and spooky elements.