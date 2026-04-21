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Home / Entertainment / Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 4: Akshay's film crosses ₹100 Cr worldwide

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 4: Akshay's film crosses ₹100 Cr worldwide

Bhooth Bangla is still trailing behind Akshay Kumar's other recent films like Jolly LLB 3 and Housefull 5. The Priyadarshan directorial was released on April 17, 2026

Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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Bhooth Bangla Box Office: Starring Akshay Kumar, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyadarshan’s latest horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla is performing well at the box office. Within four days, the film crossed Rs 100 crore globally, taking its total to Rs 106.34 crore. The film was released in theatres on April 17, 2026.
 
Trade analyst Sumit Kadel said, “Bhooth Bangla passes the crucial Monday hold test with stability after a strong opening weekend. With blockbuster Tuesday pricing in play, collections are expected to see a healthy spike, likely surpassing Monday figures. Given the current trajectory, the film is firmly on course for a ₹90 crore-plus Week 1 finish.
 

 Bhoot Bangla box office collection day-wise

·        Day 1- ₹12.25 crore
 
·        Day 2- ₹19.00 crore
 
·        Day 3- ₹23.00 crore

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·        Day 4- ₹6.75 crore
 
Total box office collection - ₹64.75 crore. (Domestic earning)

More about Bhoot Bangla box office collection report

It is worth noting that the horror-comedy did not pass the initial Monday test. However, Bhooth Bangla is performing significantly better than Dacoit: A Love Story, which released a week earlier but has earned only Rs 50.60 crore worldwide so far. According to Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla collected Rs 71 lakh until 12 pm on Tuesday, with an occupancy rate of around 10 per cent across over 3,630 shows.
 
The makers of Bhooth Bangla also took to social media to announce that the film earned Rs 87.05 crore in gross domestic collections on its fourth day and Rs 102.05 crore worldwide. The official handle of Balaji Motion Pictures shared the figures, writing, “A splendid nationwide takeover by the Bhooths of the Bangla.” 

About Bhooth Bangla

The narrative centres on Arjun Acharya (Akshay Kumar), a London-based man who returns to Mangalpur, a rural Indian village. He plans to host his sister’s wedding at their ancestral palace but soon learns of a chilling local legend: Vadhusur, a mysterious spirit believed to be responsible for the deaths of brides on their wedding day.
 
Despite warnings from the palace manager Shantaram (Asrani), Arjun begins to investigate the mansion’s supernatural past, leading to a chaotic blend of horror and comedy. The film features a large ensemble cast, including Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar, and Manoj Joshi, many of whom are frequent collaborators with Priyadarshan.

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Topics : Akshay Kumar Bollywood box office Indian film industry

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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