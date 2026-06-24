Cocktail 2 box office report day 6: Shahid Kapoor film crosses 100 crore

Cocktail 2 box office collection: Starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, Cocktail 2 debuted in theatres on June 19 and continues its good run at the box office. According to trading tracker Sacnilk, the film grossed ₹95 crore worldwide after five days.

Cocktail 2, one of the major Hindi sequels of the year, was released last Friday. The film, which stars Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, and Shahid Kapoor in the key roles, received mixed reviews when it debuted. Nonetheless, throughout its first weekend of release, the movie held steady at the box office.

Cocktail 2 box office collection day-wise

· Day 1- ₹13.50 cr.

· Day 2- ₹16.25 cr.

· Day 3- ₹17.75 cr.

· Day 4- ₹6.75 cr.

· Day 5- ₹6.65 cr.

· Day 6- ₹0.74 cr. (Ongoing)

Total Net Collection- ₹ 61.00 cr.

Trade analyst on Cocktail 2 vs other films

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote a note on X, appreciating the movie's performance. The post read, "#Cocktail2 maintains a super-solid grip on Tuesday, with the discounted ticket offer providing a healthy boost to its business."

Talking about the upcoming film, Welcome to the Jungle and Cocktail 2's box office clash, he wrote, "#Cocktail2 faces competition from the multistarrer #WelcomeToTheJungle from Thursday evening [7.30 pm onwards], so it will be interesting to see whether it impacts the film's evening and night show collections."

Cocktail 2 cast

Homi Adajania is the director of Cocktail 2, which stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, and Shahid Kapoor. Under Maddock Films and Luv Films, it is co-written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg. The movie is a spiritual follow-up to Cocktail (2012), which stars Diana Penty, Deepika Padukone, and Saif Ali Khan.

Cocktail 2 plot

The spiritual sequel opens with college sweethearts Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna), who are devoted to one another but do not think marriage is a good idea.

Their trip to Sicily takes a different turn when they meet Diya's friend Ally (Kriti Sanon), who convinces them to abandon their original plan and travel with her instead.

However, there is an unease hidden beneath the idyllic romance. Diya encourages Ally to flirt with Kunal and test his devotion since she believes he might be marrying her out of duty rather than love. The remainder of the story revolves around the consequences.