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Home / Entertainment / Dhamaal 4 box office Day 3: Ajay Devgn's film nears ₹100 crore worldwide

Dhamaal 4 box office Day 3: Ajay Devgn's film nears ₹100 crore worldwide

Dhamaal 4 earned ₹65 crore nett in India and ₹92 crore worldwide in the opening weekend. The Sunday occupancy growth pushed it past earlier franchise openers and ahead of Welcome to the Jungle

Dhamaal 4 box office collection update

Dhamaal 4 box office collection update

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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In its first three days at the box office, Ajay Devgn's latest comedy, Dhamaal 4, had a phenomenal opening, both in India and across the world. There were 33,104 shows of the film. After its first weekend, the movie has grown to be the biggest opener in the Dhamaal trilogy.
 
Sacnilk, a trade website, claims that the 3-day India nett total exceeds the opening weekend figures of the original Dhamaal, Double Dhamaal, and Total Dhamaal. Additionally, it is slightly ahead of Welcome to the Jungle, another contemporary comedy starring actor Akshay Kumar.

Dhamaal 4 box office update

Dhamaal 4 had a great first weekend at the box office, earning ₹65 crore nett in its first 3 days in India. With ₹78 crore from India and ₹14 crore from other markets, its total gross collection is ₹92 crore.
 
 
On Friday, Dhamaal 4 launched with a gross of ₹16.8 crore and a nett of ₹14 crore. On Saturday, the earnings increased to ₹27 crore gross and ₹22.5 crore nett. Sunday was the biggest day of the movie's opening weekend, with collections surging to ₹28.5 crore nett and ₹34.2 crore gross.

About Dhamaal 4 occupancy

Over the weekend, the occupancy increased as well. On Friday, it was 24%, on Saturday, it was 35%, and on Sunday, it was 44%. The movie's overall Hindi 2D occupancy on Day 3 was 49.46%.

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The occupancy rate in the morning was 22.31%. This increased to 56.31 per cent in the afternoon, reached a peak of 71.62 per cent in the evening, and then settled at 47.62 per cent for the night shows.

More about the Dhamaal 4 occupancy

At 55.5% each, Mumbai and Ahmedabad had the highest overall occupancy rates among the major regions on Sunday. Occupancy in Mumbai was 29% in the morning, 58% in the afternoon, 80% in the evening, and 55% at night.
 
On Day 3, the National Capital Region recorded a 45% total occupancy rate across 1,041 shows. The NCR had occupancy rates of 21% in the morning, 57% in the afternoon, 65% in the evening, and 37% at night. 

Dhamaal 4

Dhamaal 4, a 2026 Indian Hindi-language adventure comedy film directed by Indra Kumar, maintains the franchise's trademark crazy flair with a storyline that revolves around a wild treasure hunt on a remote island.
 
The film, which was released in theatres on July 10, 2026, features several new cast members in addition to the legendary series cast.
 
The film pairs its core franchise mainstays with an expanded ensemble like Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Satish Kaushik. 
 
 

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Topics : Bollywood box office Indian film industry film industry Bollywood Bollywood Big budgets

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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 5:26 PM IST

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