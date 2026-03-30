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Home / Entertainment / Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 11: Ranveer's film crosses 1000 cr

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 11: Ranveer's film crosses 1000 cr

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 has achieved a major box office milestone within just 11 days. The film's strong performance enabled it to gross around Rs 1,361.95 cr since its release on Mar 19

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 11:26 AM IST

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Even as it approaches its second week in theatres, Ranveer Singh's spy action thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues to dominate the box office. The movie has demonstrated incredible stability, emerging as one of the biggest cinema successes of the year so far, despite the typical decline observed after an opening weekend.
 
The movie has already surpassed the lifetime total of its debut film, Dhurandhar. The sequel, which was directed by Aditya Dhar, has been able to capitalise on the success of the previous instalment and has consistently attracted audiences to single-screen and multiplex theatres. On March 19, 2026, the movie was released.
 

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day-wise update

According to an early report by Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has reached a significant milestone by crossing the lifetime worldwide collection of its predecessor within just 11 days of release.
 
The first Dhurandhar, which hit theatres on December 5, 2025, had ended its worldwide collection of Rs 1,307.35 crore. On Day 11, Dhurandhar 2 reportedly collected domestically Rs 68.10 crore in India from over 19,000 shows in the country.
 
With this recent addition, the film's net collection in India is currently at Rs 846.87 crore, while its overall India gross has increased to Rs 1,011.95 crore. The total earnings of the movie has also been greatly influenced by the global market.

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On Day 11, the sequel made an estimated Rs 25 crore abroad, bringing its total gross earnings to over Rs 350 crore. Dhurandhar 2 has now earned a total of about Rs 1,361.95 crore worldwide, easily crossing the first lifetime global collection when domestic and worldwide data are included.

Dhurandhar 2 vs other films

This raises the movie's worldwide box office collection to a respectable level. Only Dangal (₹2070 crore), Baahubali 2 (₹1788 crore), and Pushpa 2 (₹1724 crore) are now ahead of Dhurandhar 2. There is no reason why Dhurandhar 2 should not surpass the two pan-Indian hits and eventually overthrow Dangal if it keeps on its current pace.
 
Positive word-of-mouth and repeat viewings are shown by the film's high weekday performance, which demonstrates that it continues to draw spectators even after the first rush.
 
The movie has also surpassed Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rise's Hindi box office collection, which is another noteworthy milestone. Dhurandhar 2's standing as one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies in recent years has been reinforced by this accomplishment.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which is supported by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, stars Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal in important roles alongside Ranveer Singh. Larger action set-pieces and international locations, which have been big draws for viewers, allow the sequel to broaden the story's scope while continuing where the 2025 blockbuster left off.
   

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Topics : Ranveer Singh Bollywood box office Indian film industry

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 11:26 AM IST

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