Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge witnessed a sharp drop in earnings on its second Monday, marking its first major slowdown since release. Despite the dip, the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar has maintained a strong overall run, earning ₹25.30 crore on day 12 in India and surpassing the lifetime collection of the original film within just 11 days.

With this, the film’s total India collections stand at ₹872.17 crore (net) and ₹1,042.23 crore (gross). Globally, the film has amassed ₹1,392.23 crore so far, according to Sacnilk. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the action drama hit theatres on March 19, 2026.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collections in India

On Monday, the Hindi version added ₹23.50 crore to the domestic total. Telugu continued to be the most popular regional language, earning ₹1.15 crore. Dhurandhar: The Revenge began its box office journey on March 19 with ₹102.55 crore, making the most of the long weekend.

On March 20 and 21, the figures were ₹80.72 crore and ₹113 crore, respectively. The movie generated ₹114.85 crore and had 21,633 shows in India on March 22. The figures fell to ₹65 crore on March 23, the first Monday since the movie's premiere.

Before entering the weekend, collections over the previous week varied from ₹40 crore to ₹60 crore. The movie made ₹43 crore from paid previews on March 18. On Day 12, the movie made ₹800 crore abroad, bringing its total overseas box office to ₹350.00 crore so far.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection

Dhurandhar 2, headlined by Ranveer Singh, is doing incredibly well all over the world. It has collected an astounding ₹1,392.23 crore globally in just 12 days. The movie made a net of Rs 25.30 crore on Day 12. The movie's worldwide gross reached Rs 350.00 crore after earning Rs 800 crore on Day 12.

About Dhurandhar 2

The movie is a sequel to "Dhurandhar," which Aditya Dhar directed in 2025. That year, it was the highest-grossing Hindi movie. The follow-up delves into the ascent of Singh's character, Hamza Ali Mazari, in the underworld of Karachi, exposing his beginnings as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and charting his path.

The film, produced by Jio Studios, B62 Studios, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar, stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal. Dhurandhar 2 was released on March 19 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, among other languages. It keeps raising the bar for Indian cinema.