Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day: Ranveer's film enters 1000 Cr club

Dhurandhar box office collection: With each passing day, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to break box office records. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has now become the first Bollywood film to reach the Rs 1000 crore milestone in India.

The spy thriller is drawing large audiences to theatres even in its third week. Driven by strong word of mouth and repeat viewership, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2, since its release on March 19, has shown exceptional consistency at the box office, including on day 19.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day wise in India

Day 1- ₹102.55 Cr

Day 2- ₹80.72 Cr

Day 3- ₹113.00 Cr

Day 4- ₹114.85 Cr

Day 5- ₹65.00 Cr

Day 6- ₹56.60 Cr

Day 7- ₹48.75 Cr

Day 8- ₹49.70 Cr

Day 9- ₹41.75 Cr

Day 10- ₹62.85 Cr

Day 11- ₹68.10 Cr

Day 12- ₹25.30 Cr

Day 13- ₹27.25 Cr

Day 14- ₹20.10 Cr

Day 15- ₹18.30 Cr

Day 16- ₹21.55 Cr

Day 17- ₹25.65 Cr

Day 18- ₹28.75 Cr

Day 19- ₹0.26 Cr (ongoing).

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection report

Globally, the film collected ₹7 crore on day 18, taking its total worldwide box office collection to ₹392 crore so far. This brings the total net gross to ₹1,605.74 crore. The film has become the highest-grossing Indian film in North America and the first to reach the $25 million milestone.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is currently regarded as one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian film history due to its record-breaking success and positive public response. Trade analysts speculate that if the movie maintains its current run, it could challenge Dangal’s long-standing records, making its box office journey even more impressive.

Dhurandhar 2 cast and plot

Dhurundhar 2 follows the journey of Hamza Ali Mazari, expanding into a wider espionage universe with intense action and emotional drama. The ensemble cast, including R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun, adds depth and scale to the story. The film’s scale and narrative have contributed to its success at the box office.