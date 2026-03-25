Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 7: Ranveer's film nears 1000 cr

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Today: Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, continued its roaring box office performance on Tuesday, March 24, crossing ₹550 crore in domestic box office collection. The spy action movie is now set to enter the ₹1000 crore club having already surpassed the ₹900 crore club worldwide.

Koimoi reports how Dhurandhar 2 continues to break records, surpassing Animal to become the second-highest-grossing A-rated Indian movie in North America.

With a lifetime gross of $20.65 million, it currently only lags behind its predecessor, Dhurandhar, solidifying the franchise's supremacy in the foreign market. On March 19, 2026, the action thriller starring Aditya Dhar opened in theatres.

Dhurandhar 2 daily box office report (India)

· Day 1: March 19 (opening day)- ₹102.55 Cr

· Day 2- ₹80.72 Cr

· Day 3- ₹113.00 Cr

· Day 4- ₹114.85 Cr

· Day 5- ₹65.00 Cr

· Day 6- ₹56.55 Cr

· Day 7- ₹0.65 Cr (Ongoing)

Total domestic box office collection- ₹576.32 Cr.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge ‘worldwide’ box office update

ALSO READ: MP Board Result 2026: Class 5, 8 results to be out at 11:30 am on website By the end of Day 6, the movie had earned ₹919.00 crore globally. With an extended 4-day opening weekend that generated $14.02 million (about ₹131.50 crore), it set a new standard for Indian films in North America.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office 'Occupancy' (Sacnilk)

With 36.7% occupancy and net collections of Rs 52 crore from 17,910 shows, Hindi continued to hold a commanding lead on the sixth day. Telugu came in second with a solid 43% occupancy rate and Rs 3.10 crore from 1,404 shows.

With 903 shows and 27% occupancy, the Tamil version brought in Rs 1.10 crore. Despite having only 69 shows, Kannada made an impression with a 48% occupancy rate and earnings of Rs 20 lakh. With 34% occupancy, Malayalam brought in Rs 15 lakh from 126 shows.

Dhurandhar 2 vs other films

Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed the lifetime collections of several all-time blockbusters as it rushes towards the ₹1000 crore milestone worldwide. It surpassed the final worldwide earnings of films like Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan (922 crore), Ranbir Kapoor's Animal (917 crore), and Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar (915 crore) on Tuesday. It will now focus on Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, both of which cost about ₹1050 crore.

About Dhurundhar 2

Ranveer Singh plays Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari, in the March 19 film "Dhurandhar: The Revenge," which tells a personal story of revenge against the backdrop of real events such as the 26/11 attacks and India's 2016 demonetization campaign. The story follows Hamza's quest to disrupt terror operations from within by breaking into the top levels of the city's criminal and political networks.