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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: Ranveer's film crosses 600 cr in India

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has just taken a week to cross the ₹1000 cr mark. The spy thriller from Aditya Dhar has crossed the mark globally in its first week itself since its release on March 19, 2026

Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar box office collection Day 8

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 5:27 PM IST

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At a pace rarely witnessed in Indian cinema, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 is rewriting box office history. The movie earned an incredible ₹937.49 crore globally in just six days, putting it well on track to surpass the coveted ₹1,000 crore milestone by day eight.
 
It is evident from the numbers. Industry tracker Sacnilk reports that the movie performed remarkably well abroad, earning a total of Rs 250 crore. This accounts for 26.67 percent of the worldwide profits, demonstrating the film's expanding appeal and global impact. Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19, 2026. 

Dhurandhar 2 daily domestic box office collection

·        Day 1: ₹102.55 Cr
 
 
·        Day 2: ₹80.72 Cr
 
·        Day 3: ₹113.00 Cr

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·        Day 4: ₹114.85 Cr
 
·        Day 5: ₹65.00 Cr
 
·        Day 6: ₹56.60 Cr
 
·        Day 7: ₹47.70 Cr
 
·        Day 8: ₹8.40 Cr (Live estimates).
 
Total India Net: ₹631.82 Cr.

Dhurandhar 2 ‘worldwide’ Box Office

·        Worldwide Gross: Crossed ₹1,000 crore in just 7 days.
 
·        Domestic Gross: Approximately ₹750 crore in India.
 
·        Overseas Total: Approximately ₹261 crore ($31.5M+). 

Dhurandhar 2 box office update

After a record-breaking premiere on Wednesday, the Ranveer Singh film opened in theatres on Thursday. The movie made over ₹100 crore domestically in its first three days thanks to paid previews and an incredible opening weekend.
 
The movie has been just as successful abroad. It made almost $22 million in its first weekend of overseas sales after a solid $7 million start.
 
It increased its international collections by $1.5 million from territories on Wednesday, bringing its total overseas collections after seven days to $28.5 million (about ₹261 crore). As of right now, the spy thriller has made ₹1006 crore worldwide.
 
On Wednesday morning, the movie surpassed the $100 million target, making it only the eighth Bollywood movie to do so globally. The movie witnessed a decline during the weekdays here as well, but it continued to gain some traction. 

About Dhurandhar 2

In addition to Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi return in Dhurandhar 2. The spy thriller, which was directed by Aditya Dhar, debuted on March 19.
 
Three months after its December premiere, the original Dhurandhar is still showing in theatres, earning ₹1300 crore worldwide. It is anticipated that the sequel will perform even better.

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Topics : Indian Box Office Bollywood Indian film industry

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First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 5:25 PM IST

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