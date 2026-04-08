Dhurandhar 2 box office day 20: Ranveer Singh's film eyes Pushpa 2 record

Three weeks after its release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its strong run at the box office. The film has surpassed Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and is now the second-highest-grossing film in Indian cinema. It also became the first Hindi film to cross ₹1,000 crore net domestically.

On Day 20, the Ranveer Singh starrer remains steady, having outperformed major releases like Jawan, Animal, Stree 2, and RRR since its March 19 release, adding yet another milestone to its growing list of achievements.

Dhurandhar 2 box office update

According to the latest update from Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 earned ₹10.10 crore on Day 20, reflecting a midweek dip. Despite the slowdown, it has surpassed the lifetime India haul of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (₹1,030.42 crore).

The film’s total net collection in India now stands at ₹1,033.37 crore, with a gross of ₹1,237.21 crore. Overseas, it added ₹4 crore on Day 20, taking its international total to ₹404 crore. The worldwide gross has now reached ₹1,641.21 crore.

Reports on Dhurandhar 2 box office success

Sacnilk reported, "According to the regional breakdown, Pushpa 2's domestic dominance was built on a massive dual-engine: a ₹945.75 crore Hindi market contribution coupled with a staggering ₹511.70 crore from the South Indian states (including ₹320.23 crore from AP/TG alone)."

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 box office: Ranveer Singh film nears ₹2000 Cr globally "In contrast, Dhurandhar 2's total Hindi net of ₹960.54 Cr is effectively just matching Pushpa 2's Hindi-only performance. For the sequel to bridge the remaining ₹273.56 crore gap and challenge for the domestic all-time title, it would require an unprecedented, multi-month marathon run to compensate for the lack of a major South Indian surge. It remains a high-stakes 'wait and watch' game: can pure Hindi-belt momentum eventually outpace the combined regional fire of a pan-Indian giant?" added Sacnilk.

About Dhurandhar 2

The film, a sequel to the 2025 hit Dhurandhar, is directed by Aditya Dhar. While the first instalment followed Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza as he infiltrated Pakistan’s crime and political networks, the sequel delves into his past as Jaskirat Singh Rangi.