Dhurundhar 2 box office collection: As it nears its fifth week in theatres, Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller *Dhurandhar 2* is beginning to show signs of fatigue, with a noticeable dip in box office collections. Since its March 19 release, Aditya Dhar’s action-packed film has enjoyed a remarkable run, consistently breaking records and dominating the box office.

It also made history as the first Bollywood film to cross ₹1,000 crore in India. Meanwhile, *Dhurandhar 2* has comfortably surpassed ₹1,700 crore worldwide. With this, the Dhurandhar franchise has now amassed over ₹3,000 crore globally, further cementing its box office legacy.

Dhurundhar 2 box office collection day-wise (Sacnilk)

· Week 1: Rs 674.17 crore

· Week 2: Rs 263.65 crore

· Week 3: Rs 110.60 crore

· Friday: Rs 7 crore

· Saturday: Rs 13.50 crore

· Sunday: Rs 14.50 crore

· Monday: Rs 5.20 crore

Total: Rs 1,088.62 crore. ALSO READ: Can Thalapathy Vijay turn celebrity appeal into votes in Tamil Nadu polls?

More about the Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office report

Dhurandhar: The Revenge appears to be slowing as it approaches the one-month mark at the box office in four days. On Day 26, its fourth Monday, the film saw a 64.1 per cent drop, earning ₹5.20 crore after a strong weekend. According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 recorded this across 10,286 shows nationwide. Its India net collection now stands at ₹1,088.62 crore, while the total gross in India has reached ₹1,303.37 crore.

Despite the dip, the film’s strong hold continues, having earned over ₹35 crore in India during its fourth weekend. Its sustained dominance has been aided by a lack of major competition. The only notable release during this period was the Telugu film Dacoit, which, despite positive reviews, did not significantly impact Ranveer Singh’s starrer.

ALSO READ: What's new on OTT this week: Watch Toaster, Matka King, Euphoria and more After 26 days, the film’s overseas collection stands at ₹415.25 crore. Even without releases in key markets like China and the Gulf, Dhurandhar 2 has showcased Indian cinema’s growing global appeal and its ability to draw international audiences to theatres.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 released in theatres on March 19 in Hindi and several South Indian languages. In the first instalment, Ranveer Singh plays an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari, rising through Pakistan’s underworld to dismantle a terror network targeting India.

The sequel explores his transformation into Hamza Ali Mazari, as he takes control of Lyari’s power structure while continuing his mission to eliminate threats to India. The film also features an intense face-off between Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal.