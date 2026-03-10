Ranveer Singh vs Pawan Kalyan as Dhurandhar 2 meets Ustaad Bhagat Singh

This month, Yash's comeback movie Toxic avoided a huge box office battle by delaying its release from March 19 to June 4. It will no longer be released on the same day as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the eagerly awaited sequel starring Ranveer Singh.

Additionally, industry insiders believe the Telugu movie might lose money. To everyone's amazement, however, Telugu action thriller Ustaad Bhagat Singh quickly filled the spot within hours of Toxic leaving that date.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, is anticipated to be a nationwide phenomenon. Despite only being released in Hindi, the first part made ₹1000 crore in India. There is also a Telugu-dubbed version of the sequel.

However, the eagerly anticipated Pawan Kalyan flick Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a replica of Vijay's Theri. The stakes are higher for this movie because the star's previous movie, OG, was a great hit.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh wants to make the most of the holiday weekend. Ugadi and Gudi Padwa are on March 19, and Eid comes a day or two later. Exhibitors are already under pressure to provide the local favourite extra screens.

More about the Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh

In the Telugu states, Dhurandhar 2 is getting off to a good start. The movie has made ₹15 lakh from 96 shows just from its paid previews, with an average of 65–70 tickets sold per show.

For a dubbed release, this is a significant figure. In contrast to Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which made less than $100K in pre-sales, Dhurandhar 2 has already made over $1 million in the US.

The growing frenzy surrounding Dhurandhar 2 in the south complicates matters.

What experts say about Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh?

The HT quoted one exhibitor as saying, “Pawan Kalyan is a big name and he draws crowds. Distributors want us to give Bhagat Singh more screens, but Dhurandhar 2 is also a big release. So, it’s a challenge".

The paper also quoted trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai as saying, “Dhurandhar was huge in the south. And with dubbed versions, Dhurandhar 2 can increase its reach in the region, even if there is competition from a big local release.” The first Dhurandhar earned just under ₹200 crore net from the four south states, without a dubbed version.

According to reports, the makers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh may try to raise the price to match Dhurandhar 2, but the industry is concerned this could backfire. A trade source also told HT, “Neutral audience and urban viewers could shift to Dhurandhar 2, which is a proven film, if Ustaad Bhagat Singh prices its tickets too high".