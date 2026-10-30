Delhi is bracing for heavy traffic around Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium on Friday as Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh brings his 'Aura India Tour 2026' to the capital.

The Delhi Traffic Police have issued limits and diversions on around 11 roads in the surrounding areas from 1 pm until midnight due to the anticipated 70,000 spectators.

To assist fans in getting to the stadium and returning home after the event, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also set up additional train routes and extended operating hours.

Diljit Dosanjh Concert: Delhi Traffic restrictions from 1 PM to midnight

Between 1 pm and 12 midnight, JLN Stadium will continue to have traffic restrictions and diversions.

Eight diversion points have been designated by the traffic police to control vehicle flow; more limitations may be imposed based on traffic. Traffic disruptions are likely to occur on the following roads and sections:

· Bhishma Pitamah Marg

· Lodhi Road

· Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, particularly the stretch between Defence Colony Flyover and Lodhi Colony Flyover

· Arch Bishop Makarios Marg

· Fourth Avenue Road and Fifth Avenue Road

· Internal roads around the CGO Complex

· Roads surrounding JLN Stadium

· Barapullah Flyover, particularly the stretch between the INA side and Jangpura Metro Station Gate No. 2

· Dayal Singh College Road

· Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Marg

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More about the Delhi traffic during Diljit Dosanjh concert today

Near important intersections, such as the intersection of Lodhi Road and Dayal Singh College Road and the routes leading to the stadium gates, drivers may encounter restrictions. Traffic officers will control traffic and direct cars toward alternate routes.

If necessary, two more diversion points can also be activated. During the limitation period, commuters who do not need to visit the stadium area are encouraged to avoid the nearby roads and take alternate routes.

Delhi Metro services on Diljit Dosanjh concert today

· DMRC has extended Metro services throughout its network till midnight on October 30 in anticipation of a huge crowd at the stadium. All Metro lines—aside from the Airport Express Line—are covered by the extension.

· The Rapid Metro services in Gurugram will keep running on their usual timetable. Standby trains will be prepared to handle any unforeseen spike in passenger numbers, especially after the event, while additional train journeys will be operated throughout the network.

· To direct travelers and control movement, more Metro employees, customer service staff, and customer facilitation agents will be stationed at JLN Stadium station and key interchange stations.

· At the stadium station, additional security guards and screening procedures will be implemented. In light of the updated service schedules, the deadline for buying QR tickets via the Delhi Metro Sarthi smartphone application has also been extended by one hour.

Which Metro Station should you use for JLN Stadium?

In order to avoid traffic jams and parking issues, concertgoers have been urged to take the Metro. Violet Line passengers can deboard at either:

· JLN Stadium Metro Station

· Jangpura Metro Station.

The closest Metro station to the concert site is JLN Stadium on the Violet Line. Before starting their trip, passengers should examine the suggested walking routes and stadium gate entry. The Yellow Line allows passengers to deboard at:

· INA Metro Station

· Jor Bagh Metro Station.

No Public Parking at JLN Stadium

There will not be any private vehicle general parking available near JLN Stadium. It is consequently recommended that concertgoers avoid driving straight to the site.

Users of cabs, autorickshaws, and app-based taxis must use the specified pick-up and drop-off locations:

· Arch Bishop Makarios Marg

· Lal Masjid, Pragati Vihar

· Kushak Nala Bus Depot red light.

The purpose of the designated spots is to stop cars from stopping at random places around the stadium and blocking traffic. Attendees should utilize the proper location for their stadium gate and adhere to the instructions given by traffic staff.

Special invitees have been given limited parking spaces at Dayal Singh College and Sunehri Pula Bus Depot. These facilities are not parking lots for the general public.

Delhi Traffic Police Helpline Numbers

Traffic restrictions and extended Metro services are intended to manage congestion prior to and after the concert, which is expected to draw thousands of spectators to JLN Stadium.

On Friday, those who are travelling through south Delhi should plan their routes around the restrictions, stay away from the stadium region if at all possible, and check traffic reports.

The Delhi Traffic Police can be reached at the following helpline lines by commuters who require assistance or wish to report traffic-related issues:

· Traffic helpline: 1095

· Emergency assistance: 112

· Additional traffic helpline: 011-25844444.