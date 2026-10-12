Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 becomes first in his career to cross ₹300 cr mark
Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3: The conclusion has crossed ₹300 cr mark at the domestic box office within 10 days of its release. The film's strong run also marks a new career milestone for the actor
Princess Sonika New Delhi
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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 has cracked the ₹300-crore mark at the domestic box office in just 10 days, turning a remarkable opening into a record-breaking run. After losing some steam on weekdays, the thriller has bounced back over its second weekend, overtaking the lifetime collections of Devgn’s previous hits to become the highest-grossing film of his career.
The movie's successful run also represents a new turning point in Ajay's career, as it has become his highest-grossing movie, surpassing the lifetime collections of his earlier hits.
Drishyam 3 box office update
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion earned a net of ₹22.50 crore from 14,872 shows on day 10. According to Sacnilk, this brings India's total gross collections to ₹370.80 crore and its total net collections to ₹309.00 crore so far.
On Day 10, the film made ₹6 crore abroad, bringing its total global earnings to ₹109.00 crore so far. As a result, the global gross collection now stands at ₹479.80 crore.
Drishyam 3 crosses ₹300 crore in India
Drishyam 3 began accepting advance bookings on September 27 and went on to earn ₹27 crore prior to its release. The movie eventually made ₹66.75 crore net in India. This is the biggest opening in Ajay Devgn's career and the third largest opening for a Hindi film ever.
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The movie made ₹53.50 crore on Saturday and ₹61 crore on Sunday, a big increase. The movie made ₹21 crore on Monday, which was almost 65.6% less than its Sunday total, marking the start of the drop. Drishyam 3 made ₹19.50 crore on Tuesday and ₹15.50 crore on Wednesday, continuing the downward trend.
The film ended its first week at ₹245.50 crore. On its second Saturday, it took off once more, earning ₹26.50 crore. According to Sacnilk's most recent update, Drishyam 3 was able to raise 23 crore. This brings the film's total collection to ₹309.50 crore.
About Drishyam 3
Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Ajay Devgn, returns in Drishyam 3 alongside Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Kamlesh Sawant. Additionally, Saurabh Shukla makes a brief reappearance in his character from the second part.
Star Studio18 and Panorama Studios are supporting Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, a third installment directed by Abhishek Pathak. Along with Parveez Shaikh and Aamil Keeyan Khan, he co-wrote the movie. The film is being produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak.
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First Published: Oct 12 2026 | 10:41 AM IST