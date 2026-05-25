Drishyam 3 box office Day 4: Mohanlal's film nears 150 cr worldwide

Drishyam 3 continues to draw huge crowds to theatres, proving that fans are still enthralled with the saga years after the first movie became a hit. Through its first weekend at the box office, the latest instalment in the thriller series, directed by Mohanlal, has kept up a steady pace.

The Jeethu Joseph-directed movie, which debuted on May 21 in conjunction with Mohanlal's birthday celebrations, has already become one of the year's top performers in Malayalam cinema.

Drishyam 3 box office collection day-wise

· Day 1 (Thursday): ₹15.85 crore

· Day 2 (Friday): ₹11.05 crore

· Day 3 (Saturday): ₹13.70 crore

· Day 4 (Sunday): ₹13.95 crore.

More about the Drishyam 3 box office report

On Sunday, May 24, Drishyam 3 collected an estimated India net of ₹13.95 crore, according to trade estimates published by Sacnilk. The movie's collection of ₹13.70 crore on Saturday was marginally higher.

The film's total net collection in India after four days in theatres is ₹54.55 crore. The total amount collected in India is ₹63.34 crore. The thriller has also received huge figures from the worldwide market.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 Box office collection Day 1: Mohanlal eyes Rs 50 cr worldwide On Day 4 alone, the movie reportedly made ₹13 crore abroad, bringing its total worldwide gross to ₹78 crore. In barely four days since its release, Drishyam 3's global gross collections have now surpassed ₹141.34 crore.

More about the Drishyam 3 box office update

With ₹11.75 crore, the Malayalam version continued to contribute the most to the movie's profits on Sunday. The Tamil version brought in ₹65 lakh, while the Telugu dubbed version brought in ₹1.20 crore. An additional ₹35 lakh was raised by the Kannada edition.

Although the producers have not yet formally verified the amount, reports indicate that the movie was produced on a budget of approximately ₹100 crore.

About Drishyam 3

The film continues the story of Georgekutty, one of Malayalam cinema’s most iconic characters. Alongside Mohanlal, actors Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil and Asha Sharath reprise their roles from the earlier films in the franchise.