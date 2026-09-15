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Home / Entertainment / Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and more celebs at Ambanis

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and more celebs at Ambanis

Some of Bollywood's biggest personalities attended the Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi party on Monday at their Mumbai home, Antilia, in festive attire, making it a star-studded event

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 celebration at Ambanis

Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 celebrations: Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and others attend festivities at Antilla

Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 5:07 PM IST

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The Ambani family welcomed the cherished Ganpati Bappa, often referred to as "Antilia Cha Raja," with a lavish celebration on Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 in Antilia, Mumbai.
 
On September 13, the Ambanis gathered to celebrate the auspicious event with dancing, festive decorations, customary ceremonies and celebrities.
 
The Ambani family welcomed the idol with lavish lighting, flowers, and joyful décor. The celebrations at Antilia saw actors including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and Kajol arrive in traditional attire.  
 

Salman Khan, Ranbir-Alia, Katrina-Vicky at Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 celebration

Superstar Salman Khan was spotted seeking blessings at Antilia after visiting his brother Sohail Khan’s Ganapati celebration.

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Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were seen wearing vibrant red-and-yellow combo attire for the celebrations. The couple arrived with their sons wearing traditional blue-and-white outfits.
 
Another Bollywood couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt posed hand-in-hand for the paparazzi as they arrived for the Ganpati celebrations. Ranbir arrived in a purple kurta paired with an embroidered matching jacket, while Alia was seen elegantly in a shimmery blue saree.
 
Actress Katrina Kaif was seen embracing her new-mum glow in a green anarkali suit, while her actor husband Vicky Kaushal complemented her in a classic white kurta-pyjama.
 
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were also seen together at Antilia. Kiara chose a pink saree, while Sidharth wore a floral kurta-pyjama.
 
Ranveer Singh arrived at the celebrations alone in an all-white traditional outfit featuring a Nehru-style jacket, kurta and matching trousers. Before leaving the red carpet to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings, the actor was seen chanting, “Ganpati Bappa Morya.”
 
Kajol attended the celebrations with her children. She wore a red saree, while her daughter Nysa opted for a pink halter-neck suit and son Yug wore a kurta-pyjama.
 
Other Bollywood personalities spotted at Antilia included Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Rekha and Khushi Kapoor, among others. 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026

People in India celebrate the arrival of Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom, wealth, and good fortune, for 10 days called Ganesh Chaturthi. Installing Ganesha idols in homes and at public pandals is the customary start of the festivities.
 
On Monday, September 14, 2026, Ganesh Puja (Ganesh Chaturthi) 2026 was observed. On Friday, September 25, 2026, Anant Chaturdashi (Ganesh Visarjan) will mark the end of the epic festival. 
 

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 5:00 PM IST