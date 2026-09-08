Hanuman Ansh OTT release: When and where to watch Neem Karoli Baba film

With its box office collection showing no signs of slowing down, Hanuman Ansh has been hailed as one of the year's biggest surprise hits. For those who are wondering when and where they may see the film online, there is now an update on its OTT release.

In India, the Neem Karoli Baba movie Hanuman Ansh has earned more than 100 crore. After being delayed from its intended July 31, 2026 release date, the biographical religious drama film Hanuman Ansh was finally released in Indian theatres on August 7, 2026.

Hanuman Ansh OTT release date

Interest in the film's OTT release has also grown as a result of its better-than-expected theatrical performance. After hearing about the movie's success, a lot of people are now eager to find out when they can watch it at home.

ALSO READ: Mirzapur: The Movie OTT release: Where to watch blockbuster crime thriller? However, the information that is now accessible does not specify the OTT platform or the date of the digital release. Therefore, no platform or streaming date has been confirmed as of yet.

Director on Hanuman Ansh OTT release

Although viewers are applauding the movie's box office success, director Vishal Chaturvedi has disclosed that the process was not always simple. He had submitted the story to an OTT platform prior to the film's release in theatres. He recounted selling the Neem Karoli Baba narrative to the platform in an interview with India TV.

ALSO READ: The Family Man Season 4: Where to watch Manoj Bajpayee's new OTT series? He claimed that although the platform acknowledged the story's Indian roots and its potential for a global audience, it eventually turned down the concept. The director claimed that since filmmakers frequently receive rejections when they submit proposals, he was not shocked by the rejection itself. But the way the rejection was conveyed upset him.

About Hanuman Ansh

The life of spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj Ji, is the basis for Hanuman Ansh. Vishal Chaturvedi wrote, directed, and produced the movie, which stars Shobhinaw Satyaa.