House of the Dragon Season 3 final episode: How to watch Targaryen war?

As House of the Dragon Season 3 approaches its 8th and final episode, the Targaryen civil war is headed for another significant conflict. The newest chapter of the Dance of the Dragons is about to come to an end with the finale, following a season full of betrayals, shifting alliances, dragons, and escalating tensions between Rhaenyra Targaryen and the Greens.

Aegon II's reappearance with his dragon Sunfyre has once again altered the situation after the penultimate episode put a number of protagonists in precarious situations. It is anticipated that the Battle of Tumbleton will play a significant role in the conclusion.

When and where to watch House of the Dragon Season 3 finale release?

On Sunday, August 9 at 9 p.m. ET, HBO and Max premiered the Season 3 finale in the United States. On Monday, August 10 at 6:30 am IST, audiences in India will also be able to access the show on JioHotstar. The format for Season 3 is the same as that of Season 2, with a total of 8 episodes.

Thus, the official season finale is Episode 8. Due to the early morning release, Indian viewers will be able to watch the finale on JioHotstar starting at 6:30 on Monday.

House of the Dragon Season 3 finale trailer

According to the finale preview, Rhaenyra might be forced to tackle the conflict in a far more brutal manner. While the trailer refers to choices that might have serious repercussions for both her enemies and ordinary people caught up in the war, Daemon's voice can be heard urging her to completely embrace her power.

ALSO READ: Ramayana trailer crosses 1 billion views across platforms in within a week Additionally, there are indications of increased treachery and ambiguity between the various groups. Armies are marching and dragons are getting ready for war, potentially leading to a significant conflict. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she stated, “I do think you should start refreshing your memories for the Battle of Tumbleton.”

About the House of the Dragon Season 3 finale episode

The final episode will probably revolve around the Battle of Tumbleton. The Rivermen and Winter Wolves are also anticipated to participate in what may turn out to be one of the season's biggest conflicts as forces from both sides move closer toward the clash.

Ulf the White's move has given the Greens a significant advantage. Rhaenyra now faces another issue as a result of his choice, and Ormund Hightower is still becoming stronger.

Additionally, Aegon II is no longer merely attempting to flee. He has a dragon by his side once more after Sunfyre saved him, which might provide the Green faction with a much-needed boost.