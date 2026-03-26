IFFD 2026 kicks off in Delhi, Dharmendra receives top honour at ceremony
The International Film Festival of Delhi 2026 opened with Kangana Ranaut and Rekha Gupta in attendance, featuring red carpet moments, cultural tributes and Lifetime Achievement honours
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
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The International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026 kicked off on Wednesday, March 25, at Bharat Mandapam with a star-studded opening ceremony. Actors, filmmakers and prominent figures from the Indian film industry marked their presence at the grand event.
In recognition of their enduring contributions to Indian cinema, Sharmila Tagore, Dharmendra, and Nandamuri Balakrishna were presented the Lifetime Achievement Awards during the event. A tribute honouring 150 years of Vande Mataram opened the star-studded event.
Celebs at the IFFD 2026
Arjun Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Subhash Ghai, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Lauren Gottlieb, Anupam Kher, Sharmila Tagore, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Arvind Swamy, and Ajay Bijli were among the celebrities who walked the red carpet.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, ministers Kapil Mishra and Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, actors Hema Malini, Kangana Ranaut, and Sharmila Tagore, as well as other dignitaries, lit the first lamp of IFFD 2026.
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Dharmendra honoured at film festival 2026
Ahead of the film festival’s inauguration, Hema stated to ANI, “I would like to congratulate Rekha Gupta ji for organising the International Film Festival in Delhi. It is going to be there for 4-5 days. She has also invited many artists. Many artists will be honoured at the festival. They are also paying tribute to Dharam ji... So, I will be there to receive it.”
At the IFFD, Balakrishna, Sharmila Tagore and the late Dharmendra were honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Awards for their contributions to Indian cinema.
Mass lo Maharaju… maryada lo Mahaanubhavudu! ???? Nandamuri Balakrishna garu seeking blessings from Hema Malini garu shows his true greatness & humbleness ❤️ That’s why he is not just a star… he is a LEGEND! ???? Jai balayya! pic.twitter.com/0sn7Zr1RN9— Sree✨ (@urstrulymanth) March 26, 2026
When and where to witness IFFD 2026?
· Dates: 25th March – 31st March 2026
· Daily timing: Around 10:00 am onwards at Bharat Mandapam
· Events: Multiple shows, panel discussions, and workshops throughout the day.
· Evening: Cultural events, celebrity sessions, and gala premieres to occur between 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM.
How to attend the International Film Festival 2026?
· Register Online: Visit the official IFFD website or the DTTDC portal to sign up.
· Pick Your Category: You can apply as a "General Audience" member, "Student," or "Media Professional".
· Entry: Entry is free, but seat availability is subject to prior application.
Where to watch the International Film Festival 2026?
· Main Venue: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, serves as the primary hub for the festival.
· Multiplexes: Over 130 screenings are being conducted across 14 screens, including those operated by PVR INOX in various locations across the city. · Public Spaces: The "Cinema under the Stars" drives features open-air projections in iconic public squares and local neighbourhoods.
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First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 5:36 PM IST