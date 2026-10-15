Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth's film eyes ₹50 crore

Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, debuted in theaters on Thursday to tremendous fan enthusiasm and solid advance bookings. The action sequel, which is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, started its box office ride to great expectations.

On Thursday, October 15, 2026, Jailer 2 was released worldwide. In addition, Hrithik Roshan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff make special appearances in the movie, which heightens the excitement for the sequel.

Jailer 2 box office collection update

By 2 pm on its opening day, Jailer 2 had earned ₹24.09 crore in India net, according to the trade tracking website Sacnilk. With 8,368 shows in various languages and an overall occupancy of 43.7%, the film laid the foundation for a potentially impressive first-day total.

With ₹18.86 crore and a 57.8% occupancy rate over 4,722 shows, the Tamil version topped the collection. With ₹3.94 crore and 42.3% occupancy across 1,419 shows, the Telugu version came next. With a 14% occupancy rate, the Hindi version brought in ₹1.13 crore from 2,169 shows.

About Jailer 2

Jailer 2, which is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, features Rajinikanth once again as the ferocious "Tiger" Muthuvel Pandian, who encounters a fresh group of enemies.