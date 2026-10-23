Within 8 days of its release, Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 crossed ₹600 crore in worldwide gross earnings, continuing its successful run at the box office. According to reported box office numbers, Nelson Dilipkumar's action drama has become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 to date.

Actor Allu Arjun also praised the movie, which debuted in theatres on October 15. He praised Rajinikanth's on-screen persona as well as the film's director and composer.

Jailer 2 box office update day 8

On Day 8, Jailer 2 earned ₹17.15 crore net in India from 13,241 shows. Compared to its collection the day before, this represented a 39.1% decrease. According to Sacnilk, the movie's net collection is ₹334.35 crore, while the whole India gross is ₹391.55 crore.

On Day 8, the movie earned an additional ₹5 crore from global markets, bringing its total international profits to ₹214.50 crore and its global total to ₹606.05 crore.

The overall occupancy rate was 25.2%. With ₹10.75 crore, the Tamil version topped the day's collection, followed by Telugu at ₹3.60 crore and Hindi at ₹2.40 crore. ₹40 lakh was added to the Kannada edition.

Jailer 2 box office overall report

Jailer 2 opened with ₹59.70 crore on Day 1, followed by ₹37.10 crore on Day 2 and ₹47.25 crore on Day 3. The film grossed ₹55.85 crore on Day 4, ₹42.35 crore on Day 5 and ₹46.80 crore on Day 6.

Its earnings dipped to ₹28.15 crore on Day 7 and ₹17.15 crore on Day 8, taking its total India net collection to ₹334.35 crore.

On Day 8, Tamil Nadu was the lead state for Jailer 2, with total revenue at ₹7.50 crore. Karnataka received ₹3.65 crore, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana combined contributed ₹4 crore.

The entire gross for the state was ₹20.10 crore, with Kerala contributing ₹2.20 crore and the remaining regions contributing ₹2.75 crore.

Jailer 2 worldwide box office collection report

The movie's success has been significantly influenced by international markets. In its first week, Jailer 2 made an estimated $22.24 million, or around ₹209–210 crore, abroad. According to reports, the movie has become the highest-grossing Tamil movie globally, surpassing the lifetime worldwide collection of Vijay's Leo and Rajinikanth's original Jailer.

Middle East made the largest contribution with $7.10 million, followed by North America with $5.90 million and Malaysia with $2.74 million. Europe donated $1.36 million, while the UK and Ireland made $1.86 million.

An additional $3.28 million came from other territories. The movie made about A$1.69 million in Australia and NZ$223,408 in New Zealand. If the movie keeps doing well, Sacnilk predicts that foreign receipts might eventually reach $25–30 million.

Jailer 2 cast and plot

Jailer 2 centres on Rajinikanth's character, retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. When a fresh danger from the criminal underworld arises, his peaceful life is upended, and he is forced to revert to his brutal methods to defend his family and preserve his legacy.

Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, and Shivarajkumar are among the cast members. One of the film's primary highlights is reportedly Anirudh Ravichander's music.