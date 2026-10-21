Jailer 2 box office collection update day 6: Film crosses 500 cr worldwide

Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth, opened in theatres on October 15 and has been running at the box office for almost a week. After six days, the movie has made ₹287.80 crore domestically and ₹541 crore globally. The film has continued to draw audiences since its release.

It became the fastest Tamil movie to reach ₹500 crore worldwide and ₹300 crore domestically. In terms of global box office collections, it ranks among the biggest successes in Rajinikanth's 50-year filmography, becoming the mega star's largest opening to date.

Jailer 2 box office collection day 6 update

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Jailer 2 made net ₹45.55 crore from 15,529 shows on Day 6. As a result, India's total gross and net collections to date are ₹337 crore and ₹287.80 crore, respectively. The movie has made ₹10.00 crore globally, bringing its total gross collection to ₹541 crore worldwide.

The Tamil version made the most contribution on day 6, earning ₹31.20 crore from 7,828 shows; ₹8.75 crore from 2,293 Telugu shows came next. From 5,230 shows, the Hindi version earned ₹5 crore. The total from 178 shows increased by ₹0.60 crore with the Kannada version.

Jailer 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Rajinikanth's thriller after its theatrical run?

In a huge deal reportedly worth around ₹160 crore, Amazon Prime Video has purchased the digital streaming rights for Jailer 2.

Although the film's official premiere date has not yet been disclosed by the makers, November 12, 2026, is the tentative date for its internet release. The information about its online debut is organised as follows:

· Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

· Tentative OTT Release Date: November 12, 2026 (approx. 4 weeks post-theatrical release)

· Available Languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada

· Theatrical Release Date: October 15, 2026

· OTT Deal Value (estimated): around ₹160 crore.

About Jailer 2

The sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 hit film, Jailer 2, is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and supported by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. Among the actors in the movie are Ramya Krishnan, SJ Suryah, Mohanlal, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Mithun Chakraborty. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the movie, Vijay Kartik Kannan contributed to the cinematography, and R. Nirmal edited it.