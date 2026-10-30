Jailer 2 box office report Day 15: Rajinikanth film sees weekday slowdown

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 witnessed another dip in its box office collections on Thursday, October 29, earning ₹5.90 crore net in India on its 15th day in theatres. The film's daily earnings fell 18.1 per cent from the previous day's ₹7.20 crore, taking its domestic net collection to ₹429.55 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

According to veteran Tamil cinema distributor and financier Tiruppur Subramaniam, Jailer 2 will be the first Tamil movie to cross the 1,000 crore mark globally. Additionally, he thinks the movie would beat Leo's distributor share record of ₹117 crore, which is now the largest for any Tamil movie in the state.

After 15 days, Jailer 2, the sequel to the 2023 hit ‘Jailer’, continues to do incredibly well at the box office.

Jailer 2 box office update

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Jailer 2 earned a net of ₹5.90 crore from 10,313 shows on Day 15. As a result, its India gross and net collections to date are ₹502.65 crore and ₹429.55 crore, respectively.

ALSO READ: Diljit Delhi concert today: Check traffic curbs, Metro and parking details The movie has made a total of ₹765.15 crore worldwide after earning ₹2 crore overseas on Thursday. The Tamil version made the largest contribution on day 15, earning ₹3.20 crore. Telugu's ₹1.40 crore came next.

About Jailer 2

The follow-up to Rajinikanth's 2023 hit film, Jailer 2, is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and supported by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. Among the actors in the movie are Ramya Krishnan, SJ Suryah, Mohanlal, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Mithun Chakraborty.