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Jailer 2 OTT release: When and where to watch sequel of Rajinikanth film

Rajinikanth's action comedy drama will arrive on OTT next month as per the rumors. Streaming giant Amazon Prime Video has acquired the streaming rights to the blockbuster movie

Jailer 2 OTT release

Jailer 2 OTT release date: When and where to watch Jailer 2?

Princess Sonika New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2026 | 5:06 PM IST

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Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth, has become a box office success. The action comedy has stormed past the ₹700 crore mark in just 12 days, according to trade reports. The domestic box office (gross collection) has surged to over ₹470 crores, as per last reports.
 
With the film continuing its theatrical run, viewers are keen to know when and where they can watch the film online. However, the platform and the film's makers have yet to confirm the date officially. Here’s what we know so far. 

When and where to watch Jailer 2?

Jailer 2 is expected to stream on Amazon Prime Video following its theatrical run. According to a report by The Times of India, the film could premiere on November 12, 2026, around four weeks after its cinema release.
 
 
However, the streaming date remains tentative, and viewers will have to wait for an official announcement from Amazon Prime Video or the makers. Rajinikanth returns as Muthuvel Pandian, popularly known as Tiger, in the sequel to the 2023 film Jailer.  

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Jailer 2 box office update

Jailer 2 made ₹9,45 crore net from 10,450 shows on Monday, its 12th day in India, according to a trade tracking website. In just 12 days, India's total net collections now stand at ₹478 crore. The total amount collected globally is ₹733.35 crore.

Jailer 2 storyline

In the sequel to the 2023 movie Jailer, Rajinikanth reprises his role as Muthuvel Pandian, also referred to as Tiger.
 
Three months after the events of the previous instalment, the story resumes with Muthuvel trying to live a peaceful life with his family while concealing the terrible reality that he killed his own son, Arjun, in order to keep his loved ones safe.
 
However, as the threats against his family intensify, Muthuvel is forced to return to action and confront the syndicate. 

Jailer 2 cast

Suraj Venjaramoodu, SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Yogi Babu, and Hakim Shajahan play important parts in Jailer 2 alongside Rajinikanth. The movie also has a number of well-known cameos, such as those of Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff, and Mohanlal, which heightens the excitement for the sequel.

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Topics : Indian Box Office Rajnikanth tamil film industry Tamil film lovers

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First Published: Oct 27 2026 | 5:06 PM IST